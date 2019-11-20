  1. The Sun Daily
Petronas Auto Expert expansion in Klang Valley

20 Nov 2019 / 19:21 H.
PETRONAS Auto Expert, a one-stop centre for automotive services which has been developed by Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PLMMSB) and launched in April has gained commendable traction, on track with the planned program set by the national petroleum company.

As of this month, seven branches have been in full operations with Klang Valley remaining the concentrated area where the project still in development of Phase 1.

“At Petronas Auto Expert service centre, customers can be assured of efficiency and attention from specially trained mechanics utilising the latest tools and technology to conduct vehicle inspection, engine diagnostics, oil change and more,” says PLMMSB.

Below are the Petronas Auto Expert branches and their contact details

1. Petronas Auto Expert Shah Alam Seksyen 15

No 43, Jalan 15/23, Seksyen 15, Tiong Nam Industrial Park, Shah Alam. Tel: 018-242 4680.

2. Petronas Auto Expert Seri Kembangan

No 1, Jalan BPP 5/2, Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan. Tel: 019-272 6262.

3. Petronas Auto Expert Sri Manja

No 1, Jalan Sri Manja 12, Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Tel: 016-318 3155.

4. Petronas Auto Expert Sri Batu Caves

No 20, Jalan SBC5, Taman Sri Batu Caves, Batu Caves, Selangor. Tel: 016-350 4752.

5. Petronas Auto Expert Semenyih

No 4G, 6G & 8G, Jalan 5/11, Bandar Rinching, Semenyih, Selangor. Tel: 017-266 5449.

6. Petronas Auto Expert Kajang

No 23G, Jalan Putra 2, Taman Putra Kajang, Kajang, Selangor. Tel: 014-668 8387.

7. Petronas Auto Expert Bandar Bukit Raja

No 7-1A, Persiaran Astana, Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang, Selangor. Tel: 012-904 4584.

