PETRONAS AutoExpert Is Now In Ipoh

MAJLIS AMANAH RAKYAT (MARA) has introduced Is Tayar Maju Sdn Bhd vehicle service centre under Pembangunan Usahawan Automotif MARA-PETRONAS (PUMP), the first in the state.

MARA’s Deputy Director General, Dato’ Zulfikri Osman said, the opening of the service centre is in line with MARA’s objective in developing a dynamic and competent community of automotive entrepreneurs.

He added, “Since 2021, MARA is actively strengthening the business brand of the PUMP program in improving its image and meeting industry standards, further strengthening the brand of the program so that it is seen as equivalent or better than competitors in the market.”

“The improvement of this image for the service centre is more fresh, dynamic and bold and is able to attract more customers to visit with a cheerful, comfortable exterior and interior design and a maintenance workshop equipped with modern equipment,” he said during the inauguration of Is Tayar Maju Sdn Bhd.

Also present were members of MARA’s Management and Subsidiaries, representatives of PETRONAS, industry players and entrepreneurs in the field.

PUMP, that collaborates with PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (PLMMSB) is equipped with a comprehensive structured training module and then the entrepreneur will carry out the process of modifying the premises to create an outlet under the brand.

In addition to training and modification, selected entrepreneurs will also receive advisory services and be assisted with business financing facilities for those who qualify. The renovation process is expected to take 3 months.

“MARA targets entrepreneurs who want to improve the image of the service center and upgrade the service center to a better one. In addition, we also encourage graduates of Institusi Pendidikan MARA (IPMA) and Public and Private Higher Education Institutions to venture into or run businesses in the automotive field,” he said.

“PETRONAS is very pleased to be able to continue working with MARA to empower the economy of entrepreneurs in Malaysia. We will provide full support to the entire PETRONAS network AutoExpert especially in terms of technical skills, training, equipment and marketing, so that all PUMP operators get sustainable value,” said Chief Executive Officer of PLMMSB, Mohd Zameer B Mohd Zahur Hussain who was also present at the opening event.

To date, a total of 20 PUMP outlets have been developed involving a financing allocation of RM10.3 million. Entrepreneurs under this program have achieved a sales value of RM15.85 million.

The opening of the Is Tayar Maju Sdn Bhd outlet owned by Ismail bin Ahmad, 52, can indirectly contribute to the development of the local economy in addition to creating job opportunities for local residents.