PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM) together with Petronas Lubricant International (PLI) today launched the Malaysia’s first Petronas AutoExpert service centre, offering top-end products and high-quality car maintenance services to customers.

The launch is part of a wider plan by PLI to provide convenience to customers by bringing together Petronas' fluid technology and technical expertise under one roof.

This is the first of 100 centres expected to be established in Malaysia, with more to be opened across 30 countries in the next five years.

The first outlet here will be managed by a local partner, Autohaus, an experienced full-fledged auto service provider with trusted car service centre.

“Having the Petronas AutoExpert service centre allows customers to enjoy Petronas’ technical expertise under one roof at their convenience,” said Petronas vice-president of marketing, downstream business, Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.