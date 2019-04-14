Petronas-Proton relationship continues

PERUSAHAAN Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) on Tuesday extended its partnership with Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PLMM), a subsidiary of Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) for a period of 10 years, to develop, supply and deliver lubricant products and functional fluids, effective Jan 1, 2019.

The Global Supply, Technology, Commercial and Collaboration Agreement (STCCA) was inked by PLI Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional business head Ruslan Islahudin, witnessed by OEM APAC regional head Andrew Wong, together with Proton chief procurement officer Lim Meng Jin, witnessed by senior director of corporate strategy Yusri Yusof.

As for the Local Supply and Commercial Collaboration Agreement (LSCCA), it was signed for Petronas by PLMM CEO Hardeep Singh CEO and witnessed by sales B2C (“business-to-consumer)” general manager Gan Kher Yang, while Proton’s signee was its senior director of procurement Hamizan Osman, while the witness remained the same.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by PDB managing director/CEO and PLMM and PLI chairman Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin, alongside CEO of PLI Giuseppe D’Arrigo.

Proton was represented by its CEO Dr Li Chunrong, and deputy CEO Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

“Proton and Petronas have a long history of working together so it was only natural for us to extend our partnership,” said Li.

“Proton has a lot of exciting new models in the pipeline and we are eager to explore technical solutions developed together with Petronas that will benefit our customers.”

Syed Zainal Abidin said: “Petronas has been the official fluid solution provider to Proton since 1989.

“We are delighted to take the partnership further as this is a clear testimony of Proton’s trust and confidence in our products and services.”

Through this partnership, PLI and PLMM will continue to supply a range of quality products for Proton’s factory fill and aftersales service, with key product being the Petronas Syntium SE range.