Petronas Sprinta launch mobile service workshop, MotoGP contest

PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), today launched the country’s first-of-its-kind mobile service workshop.

The mobile service workshop, conceptualised to offer quick and professional service, will make its round throughout the Peninsular Malaysia allowing motorcyclists the convenience of servicing their bikes outside of a physical workshop, including changing of Petronas Sprinta lubricants.

The launch, held at the Petronas station in Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, along the KL-Seremban Expressway, was officiated by PDB managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.



The mobile service workshop is modified from a 20-feet (6.1m) container and “adopts a trendy design to provide customers the comfort of a relaxed ambience while waiting for the work to be done”.

“The mobile service workshop aims to provide our customers convenience and unique experience that are seamless where customers can just sit back, relax and leave the service to our highly professional technicians,” said Syed Zainal Abidin.



“On average, the end-to-end process takes about eight minutes for small and medium capacity bikes.”

In conjunction with the new MotoGP season, Petronas also launched the “Petronas Sprinta Bonanza 2019” contest, which will run from March 11 to Sept 30.

The contest will offer prizes worth RM300,000 including a Yamaha R6 superbike complete with the Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP team livery as the grand prize.

In addition, the second prize winner will be rewarded a 250cc Yamaha R25 sportsbike, while monthly winners will take home the 150cc Yamaha Y15ZR moped.

Apart from the contest, customers will also get to take home exclusive prizes and Petronas Sprinta premium merchandise as the mobile service workshop will carry out promotion from time to time.

For more information of the Petronas Sprinta Mobile Service Workshop’s schedule and the Petronas Sprinta Bonanza 2019 contest, log on to www.mymesra.com.my or to Petronas Brands social media platforms.