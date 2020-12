FOLLOWING the Dec 1 announcement of Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB) as the sole distributorship of new vehicles under the Peugeot marque and the rights of aftersales and spare parts distribution for the Peugeot, Citroen and DS vehicles in Malaysia, the group would like to share more insights into the new management team that would be spearheading the brand in Malaysia.

The new team at BAASB would be headed by Datuk Wong Kin Foo, presently the director for Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd.

Wong, the managing director of BAASB, would be reporting to the board of BAASB, which consists of both Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BerjayaCorp) and Bermaz Auto Berhad (BAuto), which is chaired by BerjayaCorp CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching and BAuto executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh, as well as BAuto CEO Datuk Francis Lee, among others.

The initial operations of BAASB would currently be carried out from the group headquarters located at Lot 7 Glenmarie in Shah Alam, with plans of expansion in the near future.

Wong would be assisted by an experienced team to elevate and drive the Peugeot brand forward in Malaysia.

“BAASB, together with BerjayaCorp and BAuto would like to take this opportunity to thank the media for their continuous support. The group would be bringing in these award-winning products for Malaysian consumers, with an emphasis on providing a peace of mind ownership experience,” says BAASB.

“Lastly, the group will strive to rebuild the Peugeot brand in Malaysia and would like to thank all customers for their unwavering support.”

The new management team at BAASB is spearheaded by Wong, who was the CEO of Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad (CCB) and responsible for CCB Group’s motor operations in Malaysia till 2016.

He has been with CCB Group since 1996. He left CCB and joined Bermaz Auto Group as director for Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd.

Wong is an Associate Chartered Management Accountant, United Kingdom and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

BAASB’s head of after sales is Michael Moh, who started his career in CCB managing after-sales business and service support at wholesale and retail level for Mercedes-Benz passenger car and commercial vehicles, including other brands under CCB’s stable – Mazda, Peugeot and Kia during his tenure.

With the transfer of Mercedes-Benz wholesale function from CCB to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) in 2003, he assumed the position of vice-president of after-sales at MBM, responsible for Mercedes-Benz passenger car, van, lorry, bus and Fuso lorry as a market performance centre of Daimler AG until his retirement in 2016.

Moh has 40 years of experience in after-sales network development and qualification commensurate with service delivery standards of automotive brand promises and values.

BAASB’s head of sales is Michael Chen, a veteran with 40 years of automotive experience who started his career with Datsun and Nissan retail network management.

He was one of the pioneers in the national car project with EON Bhd. Chen has also spent a decade with Hyundai and Suzuki dealership operations.

In 2012, he joined DP Auto Sdn Bhd to develop the Foton dealership network for Malaysia. He is currently heading Bermaz Motor Glenmarie sales outlet.

At BAASB, the head of marketing is Ian Khong, who has more than 26 years of experience in the automotive industry. He started his career with the Mitsubishi brand in 1994, before moving to Toyota in the following year.

In 2000, he assumed the position of region manager for Ford Malaysia and subsequently, was placed as the field operations manager heading various divisions.

In 2014, he joined Proton as the Head of Marketing and was moved to Australia as head of task force for Proton Cars Australia as well.

In 2015, he joined Bermaz as a senior manager of brand equity enhancement and was placed as the deputy general manager for marketing and CRM role.