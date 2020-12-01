$!Peugeot, Citroen, DS with Berjaya Auto Alliance now

GROUPE PSA has awarded Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB) the sole distributorship of new vehicles under the Peugeot marque and the rights of aftersales and spare parts distribution for the Peugeot, Citroen and DS vehicles in Malaysia.
BAASB is a newly incorporated company whereby Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BerjayaCorp) and Bermaz Auto Berhad (Bermaz) hold 51% and 20% stakes respectively in BAASB.
Groupe PSA South East Asia senior vice president Laurence Noel said: “Our product line-up of award-winning SUVs Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 has garnered a lot of attention here in the past few years and as such, we strive to continue the momentum through exciting new models and aftersales initiatives.
“It is our plan in the near future to introduce our global successes such as the all new Peugeot 2008 in Malaysia. Further to that, we aim to continuously revolutionize the customer experience together with our new partner, BAASB and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and aftersales service. Groupe PSA has made Malaysia its export hub for the region.”
BerjayaCorp CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching said: “Berjaya is pleased to be given this opportunity to be part of the new collaboration (via BAASB) with Groupe PSA, one of Europe’s largest vehicle manufacturers, listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.
“This new collaboration will complement our Group’s existing automotive business namely, H.R. Owen Plc and Berjaya China Motor Sdn Bhd. We believe this collaboration between BerjayaCorp, Bermaz and Groupe PSA will bring positive synergistic benefits to all parties.”
Executive chairman of Bermaz Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said: “We are honoured that Groupe PSA and BerjayaCorp recognise Bermaz Group’s capabilities and expertise in the automobile industry and is delighted to participate in this new collaboration, which is expected to contribute positively to our future earnings base.
“Peugeot, Citroen and DS are European cars well-known for their driving comfort, smooth handling, modern designs, durability and with state-of-the-art technology. Hence, we are elated and looking forward to a successful collaboration with BerjayaCorp and Groupe PSA via BAASB.”
Noel further said: “BerjayaCorp is a multi-national conglomerate group of companies whilst Bermaz is a renowned automotive company in Malaysia; both listed on the Malaysian stock exchange.
“Hence, Groupe PSA is indeed pleased and is confident that the business collaboration with BerjayaCorp and Bermaz (via BAASB) will accelerate growth and create a synergy of key strengths between Groupe PSA and BAASB, which will see us further consolidating and increasing our market presence here.”