$!Peugeot, Citroen, DS with Berjaya Auto Alliance now

GROUPE PSA has awarded Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB) the sole distributorship of new vehicles under the Peugeot marque and the rights of aftersales and spare parts distribution for the Peugeot, Citroen and DS vehicles in Malaysia.

BAASB is a newly incorporated company whereby Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BerjayaCorp) and Bermaz Auto Berhad (Bermaz) hold 51% and 20% stakes respectively in BAASB.

Groupe PSA South East Asia senior vice president Laurence Noel said: “Our product line-up of award-winning SUVs Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 has garnered a lot of attention here in the past few years and as such, we strive to continue the momentum through exciting new models and aftersales initiatives.

“It is our plan in the near future to introduce our global successes such as the all new Peugeot 2008 in Malaysia. Further to that, we aim to continuously revolutionize the customer experience together with our new partner, BAASB and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and aftersales service. Groupe PSA has made Malaysia its export hub for the region.”