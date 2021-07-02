$!Peugeot launch Lifestyle collection with new identity

PEUGEOT has launched a new range of clothing for its fans, friends and sales teams: T-shirts, polo shirts, shirts, pullovers, sweatshirts, body warmers, windbreakers, pens, notebooks, mugs and umbrellas.

The designers at Peugeot’s design lab have infused a modern, technical and high quality design into each piece of this collection, bearing the new Peugeot logo or the Brand Icon, portraying the coat of arms. This new lifestyle range is enhancing Peugeot’s new identity and asserting its move upmarket. It is already available on the online shop https://boutique.peugeot.com.

“Lion lovers, women and men alike, will be able to wear the modern and comfortable new clothing line, in any season,” says the company, adding that most models/items are available in different colours. The designers have meticulously worked on the technicality of each garment or accessory. The quilted patterns of the bodywarmer are exclusive. Its zips, like the one on the polo, are waterproof.