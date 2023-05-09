$!Polestar Unveils Synergy Electric Fantasy Supercar

POLESTAR , the Swedish automotive brand, took centre stage at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich, where they unveiled the awe-inspiring Synergy electric fantasy supercar. What makes this unveiling even more captivating is that the Synergy is a fusion of three winning designs from the recent Polestar Design Contest, making it a true testament to the power of innovation and collaboration.

Out of a staggering 600 entries in the competition, the judging panel selected two winning designs for the exterior and one for the interior, setting the stage for the birth of the Polestar Synergy. Over six months of intensive collaboration between the visionary contest winners and the talented Polestar Design team resulted in a harmonious union of three distinct design visions.

Nature served as a profound muse for Synergy’s design, evident in its breathtaking proportions and never-before-seen details for the Polestar brand. This one-of-a-kind supercar stands at 4559.3mm in length and 1069.34mm in height, boasting a silhouette that’s nothing short of stunning. For reference, the Lamborghini Revuelto is 4947mm in length and 1160mm in height.

Let’s delve into the minds of the brilliant designers who made this automotive masterpiece possible. Both of the winning exterior designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, call Paris, France, their home. Deshmukh’s vision draws inspiration from the graceful yet powerful hammerhead shark, evident in the car’s exterior design that features intriguing hollowed-out volumes. Desai’s contribution, on the other hand, places emphasis on emotional durability, technical upgradability, and materials that age gracefully over time. These design elements promise a car that’s not just beautiful but also forward-thinking.

Inside the Synergy, crafted by the talented Yingxiang Li from China, the cabin experience is nothing short of groundbreaking. It centers around a performance-focused seating position that offers a unique sensation of “floating comfort and control.” This innovative interior concept is poised to redefine what it means to be behind the wheel of a supercar.

The Polestar Synergy concept will be on display at the Polestar Space in Munich during the IAA 2023 event, allowing attendees to witness its beauty up close. Following its debut, the 1:1 scale model will embark on a journey to the United States, where it will be featured as a star attraction at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, starting on October 7, 2023. Subsequently, it will grace various Polestar locations throughout the country, offering enthusiasts and automotive aficionados a chance to admire this exceptional creation.

In an exciting twist, Polestar has also announced a partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand. This collaboration will not only inspire the next Polestar Design Contest but will also lead to Polestar’s production vehicles being immortalised as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectables in the near future. This move signifies a remarkable convergence of the virtual and real worlds of automotive design.