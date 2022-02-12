$!Porsche Centre Johor Bahru Officially Opened With First Classic Partner Centre In Malaysia

Fourth Porsche Centre in Malaysia with services for classic models

SIME Darby Auto Performance Porsche Malaysia, which represents Porsche in Malaysia today opened its new outlet in Johor Bahru, adding a fourth Porsche Centre to its network in the country. Located in the waterfront district of Danga Bay in Johor’s state capital, Porsche Centre Johor Bahru was built with an investment of over RM28 million. The 5,412-square metre, 3-storey facility incorporates the German sportscar maker’s latest “Destination Porsche” concept in its design and layout. This is characterised by a strong emphasis on brand experience, with the aim of creating a gathering space for like-minded Porsche enthusiasts whilst appealing to new customers.

“It has been quite a year for our partnership with Porsche in Malaysia, with the first locally assembled Cayenne rolling out of our plant in Kedah earlier this year, and now the addition of the first 4S Porsche Centre in Malaysia in Johor Bahru. We have seen positive growth for the Porsche brand in Malaysia, and the set-up of this new dealership forms part of our plan to provide world-class standards of customer experience, for both Porsche and Sime Darby Motors,” said Dato’ Jeffri Salim Davidson, Sime Darby Berhad Group’s CEO, at the official opening ceremony today.

‘Destination Porsche’ architecture The exterior façade at the new Porsche Centre Johor Bahru creates a luxurious and welcoming impression on first sight. It is designed to showcase the interior where there is a clear focus on customer-centric brand experiences. This is presented with modular areas that can be flexibly integrated and adapted. The modules include new model Highlight display, E-Performance, Porsche Classic, the Fitting Lounge, Delivery Bay, and Certified Pre-Owned cars. The lounge area provides a conducive social space for customers to interact with Porsche Malaysia staff whilst also giving the Porsche community a cosy environment for gatherings.







Complementing the dynamic Porsche brand experience, there are racing simulators where sportscar enthusiasts can have fun and even hone their driving skills. The simulators are linked so visitors can compete against each other, just as in the other Porsche Centres nationwide .As it is now also selling Porsche’s first electric vehicle, the Taycan, Porsche Centre Johor Bahru is also well-equipped with charging points (175 kW DC charging points as well as 22 kW AC). They are available exclusively for use by Taycan owners.

The charging points are part of the network of such facilities at Porsche dealerships nationwide which also connect to a larger high-performance charging network that Porsche has created in partnership with Shell. This network allows Taycan owners to travel long distances across the peninsular with minimal charging downtime. Pioneering 4S facility Porsche Centre Johor Bahru is the first 4’ Porsche Centre in Malaysia; besides sales, service and sales of spare parts, there is also Body & Paint service. Certified by Porsche, the service offers high-quality paint restoration and bodywork repairs. With the use of advanced reconstructive repair techniques and materials, the effects of time and wear can be minimised or restored to showroom condition.

“Aftersales service is one of our key priorities in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction with Porsche owners in Malaysia. With the facility well-equipped to fulfil our customers’ need, they can continue to bask in the fascination of driving a Porsche, while we care for their dream sportscar,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance. First Certified Porsche Classic Partner Porsche Centre Johor Bahru is also the first Porsche Classic Partner in Malaysia, offering specialist knowledge and advice on maintenance, repair, and restoration. Being a Porsche Classic Partner brings with it a host of benefits and new opportunities including technical support, use of genuine Porsche spare parts, direct access and interaction with Porsche AG Classic and special procurement process for classic vehicle parts that are no longer available.