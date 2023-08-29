$!Porsche Introduces The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Distinguishing itself, the Turbo E-Hybrid boasts a distinctive front fascia, characterised by its enlarged air intakes that exude a sporty and aggressive aesthetic. Porsche’s attention to detail extends to the wheel arches and the lower rear fascia, both of which are elegantly painted in the vehicle’s body colour. Further enhancing its dynamic appearance, the E-Hybrid model showcases vibrant red brake callipers that add a dash of flair. The visual enhancements are rounded off with the inclusion of two dual exhaust outlets, a design element that not only exudes sophistication but also contributes to the SUV’s overall sporty presence.

FOLLOWING the successful debut of the new Cayenne in early 2023, Porsche is culminating the extensively revamped third generation of this renowned SUV with an exciting addition: a fresh flagship model. In line with tradition, the most potent iteration of the Cayenne continues to be a plug-in hybrid. Porsche has undertaken substantial enhancements in the technology of this successor to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, resulting in noteworthy improvements, particularly in electric range and performance.

Taking a page out of the playbook of the all-electric Taycan sedan, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid introduces an impressive 12.7-inch gauge cluster. This includes a toggle-style gear selector that draws clear inspiration from its electric counterpart. Meanwhile, the heart of the cabin’s entertainment and navigation functions lies within a central 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Notably, Porsche retains its digital display aesthetic, while wisely incorporating a physical volume knob—an element appreciated by many.

A noteworthy addition on the passenger side of the dashboard is the 10.9-inch touchscreen. This innovative feature enables inconspicuous video streaming without causing undue distraction to the driver. In the seating department, luxurious leather-clad 18-way power-adjustable sport seats come as standard, providing optimum comfort and support. Alternatively, for those seeking a less aggressive posture, optional 14-way power-adjustable Comfort seats are also available.

Innovating on convenience, the wireless smartphone charger of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid incorporates a miniature air-conditioning system, ensuring devices remain cool during the charging process. Adding to the impressive tech repertoire, every Cayenne model is equipped with Porsche Connect Plus, encompassing features such as a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and seamless wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Elevating the auditory experience, a range of upgraded audio systems is available. Enthusiasts can opt for a 14-speaker Bose sound system, providing rich and immersive sound quality. For those seeking a premium audio experience, the Burmester setup presents a compelling option, delivering an astonishing 1455 watts of power through 21 speakers.

Every variant of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid boasts an adaptive air suspension as standard, showcasing an updated two-valve and two-chamber design. Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system is now a standard inclusion, enhancing driving dynamics. For those seeking even more refined control, the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering can be added to elevate the driving experience. Notably, the E-Hybrid iteration features Porsche’s state-of-the-art matrix-beam LED headlights, adding both style and functionality.

In tandem with the extensively overhauled 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine generating 599PS, an electric motor producing 176PS contributes its Goliath-like power. Collectively, these two power sources culminate in a remarkable combined power output of 739PS, accompanied by a maximum torque of 950Nm. The performance credentials of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid unquestionably validate its position as the flagship offering.

This new iteration of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid accomplishes the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in a mere 3.7 seconds, a testament to its dynamic prowess. Furthermore, the SUV attains a top speed of 295km/h.

In comparison to its forerunner, the latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid presents significantly improved electric range and reduced charging durations. Featuring an expanded capacity of 25.9 kWh, the high-voltage battery, neatly positioned beneath the load compartment floor, facilitates an impressive all-electric range reaching up to 82km (as per the WLTP’s Electric All Electric Range – EAER city cycle). The incorporation of an advanced 11 kW on-board charger substantially curtails the charging time when utilising a compatible wall charger or charging station, now clocking in at less than two and a half hours. This notable achievement has been attained despite the augmented battery capacity.

The introduction of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with the GT Package amplifies the vehicle’s sporty essence. This variant incorporates handpicked performance attributes from the Cayenne Turbo GT, a road-focused performance model that might not be available in all markets anymore. Engineered to perfection, every aspect of the chassis and control systems, including the air suspension, has been meticulously fine-tuned for this fresh addition. Notably, the body has been subtly lowered by 10 millimeters, adding to the overall sporting character.

Distinctive GT-specific pivot bearings play a significant role in elevating performance. These pivot bearings enhance the front axle’s camber by -0.58 degrees, and when coupled with broader front wheels, they facilitate an even more dynamic steering response when tackling corners. This results in heightened steering precision and significantly improved cornering traction.

The GT Package also includes the high-performance Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) as a standard feature. This braking system is revered for its exceptional stopping power and heat-resistance properties.

For those seeking to further enhance the dynamic qualities of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé, options such as performance tires for the standard 22-inch GT Design wheels, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and rear-axle steering can be added to the configuration. This comprehensive approach offers enthusiasts the opportunity to tailor the vehicle’s performance to their preferences while experiencing the thrill of a truly exceptional driving experience.

Externally, the GT Package distinctly differentiates itself through a specially crafted front section featuring striking black accents. Additionally, the package includes black wheel arch extensions, carbon sideplates integrated into the roof spoiler, and the signature centrally positioned tailpipes derived from the Turbo GT’s titanium exhaust system. A carbon fibre rear diffuser contributes to the aerodynamic finesse of the package. Notably, the roof of the vehicle is meticulously crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, adding a touch of performance-oriented elegance.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé furnished with the GT Package exhibits remarkable acceleration capabilities, sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in an impressive 3.6 seconds. Furthermore, it attains an exhilarating top speed of 305km/h, undoubtedly establishing it as a remarkable performer in its class.

The E-Hybrid in Germany starts at € 176,324 (RM88k). The Coupe version starts at € 179,775 (RM905k). The availability of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT package, which starts at € 208,454 (around RM1 mil) in Germany, is limited to the markets in which the Cayenne Turbo GT is no longer available due to local regulations. This applies to the majority of EU markets, as well as Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.