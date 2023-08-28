Porsche Is Selling A Sim Racing Wheel For RM48k

WANT to get as close as you can to driving a Porsche? Well, Porsche offers a modified 911 GT3 Cup steering wheel that can be attached to various setups and seamlessly connect to your computer for complete functionality. This exclusive accessory is priced at $10,475 (RM48,720) before taxes and shipping.

Limited to a mere 150 units, the GT3 Cup wheel is meticulously crafted from ultra-light and exceptionally rigid carbon fiber. It doesn’t imitate the real wheel—it is, in fact, the authentic wheel, only minimally adapted for gaming purposes. Featuring the real Cup rim’s six-hole, 70mm pitch circle diameter (PCD) spacer, it can be seamlessly mounted to virtually any hub from different simulation wheel base manufacturers.

The wheel also maintains the exact magnetic shifter paddle module and carbon shifter paddles found in the actual Cup car. While the Cup car employs a wireless hub, the sim version connects to a PC via a USB cable, with illuminated buttons for enhanced visibility.

If you’re one of those hardcore gamers and think you can make it to the big leagues just like Jann Mardenborough from Gran Turismo, head on over to the Porsche shop to get your RM48k sim racing wheel.