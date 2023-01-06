Porsche Malaysia Rolls Out 1000th Locally-Assembled Cayenne

THE 1,000th Porsche Cayenne has left the assembly line at Porsche Malaysia’s Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, marking a significant milestone for the company, which is represented in Malaysia by Sime Darby Auto Performance.

Built in Kulim, Kedah, the Cayenne is Porsche’s first vehicle built outside of Europe. Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, “Our growth strategy underlines the importance of Malaysia for Porsche as we look to expand our presence in the ASEAN region.” Both Sime Darby and Porsche will focus on Malaysia first, but they are also considering other potential markets in the future.

Only the base model 3.0-litre V6 is manufactured in Malaysia, with the rest imported from Slovakia. Other Cayenne variants will continue to be CBU units, though the plant can be ramped up to build other variants or models if the demand arises. The CKD Porsche Cayenne was priced at RM550k, which is RM115k lesser than the imported (CBU) model.

The local assembly facility emphasises Malaysia’s relevance, reaffirming Porsche and Sime Darby’s long-standing collaboration. It is still entirely staffed by highly skilled Malaysians, strengthening the future of local communities.

The plant’s construction began in December 2020 and was completed in February 2022. Its external walls have been particularly curated to complement Porsche’s global manufacturing brand, and it is equipped with thermally insulated walls to save energy use. According to Sime Darby, this is the country’s first air-conditioned plant, and it’s outfitted with solar panels for backup power and rainwater harvesting technologies.

Lifestyle-oriented Tequipment options, such as a roof transport system with a bicycle rack, a luggage net, a luggage compartment liner, all-weather floor mats, and a car care kit, are available upon request for the locally assembled Cayenne. Customers seeking greater exclusivity can opt for the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package, which boosts premium elements of the Cayenne assembled domestically. The SportDesign exterior package, Sports exhaust system, LED taillights, LED door projectors that cast the Porsche emblem upon door opening, and matching car key are all available as options.

A customised Porsche Design bespoke chronograph watch inspired by the locally manufactured Cayenne is also offered. The dial’s coloured ring can be customised based on the Cayenne’s colour, and further individual engraving can be applied to make the piece really unique.

For the first time, you can pre-order the Cayenne online. In less than five minutes, you can place a booking and complete your pre-order form at myCayenne.online right from the comfort of home.