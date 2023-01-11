$!Porsche teams up with Google to revolutionise in-vehicle technology

Porsche has unveiled a partnership with tech giant Google. This collaboration aims to usher in a new era of digital experiences for Porsche customers, combining cutting-edge technology with the brand’s timeless design and performance. Under this groundbreaking alliance, Porsche will integrate a suite of Google services into its future model generations. The highlight of this integration includes Google Maps for precise navigation, Google Assistant for intuitive voice recognition, and access to a wide array of apps through the Google Play Store. This move promises to provide Porsche drivers with a seamless and familiar digital interface, thanks to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. Regular online updates will ensure that the system remains up-to-date, meeting the high expectations of Porsche enthusiasts.

The driving force behind this partnership is to offer Porsche customers a digital experience that aligns with the brand’s reputation for innovation and excellence. By integrating platforms and apps that drivers are already accustomed to on their personal devices, Porsche aims to elevate the driving experience to new heights. Porsche’s approach to technology integration is inclusive, as the company actively collaborates with leading technology partners to develop innovations that enhance the driving experience. This partnership with Google is envisioned as a long-term venture, with both companies committed to delivering innovative and user-friendly in-vehicle experiences for Porsche customers. The incorporation of Google’s technology is a significant step in Porsche’s journey to make its cars an integral part of the digital ecosystem, featuring standardised interfaces and platforms that support a variety of providers and services.