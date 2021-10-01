$!Portofino M is here

NAZA Italia has introduced the highly-anticipated Ferrari Portofino M to the Malaysian market. It is an evolution of the Prancing Horse’s 2+ GT spider, the Portofino, which was originally unveiled in September last year via an online reveal.

“The Portofino M is the re-starting point for Ferrari’s pursuit of innovation whilst fully respecting its heritage, passion and constant search for perfection,” says Datuk Nik Hamdam Nik Hassan, group CEO, Automotive Group of Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“All of these values are reflected in the new Portofino M. In fact, the ‘M’ stands for ‘Modificata’, which in Ferrari nomenclature refers to cars that have undergone an evolution that has significantly boosted their performance.

“As a true coupe with its top closed and a genuine spider when it is open, the Portofino M offers an enhanced driving experience that is ideal for all occasions and settings.”

There is no shortage of technical innovation in the stunning transformation of the Portofino, the most notable being its redesigned powertrain, a brand-new eight-speed gearbox and the five-position “Manettino” (red lever or twistable knob) that includes a Race mode, an absolute first for a Maranello GT spider.

As a consequence of these and many other new features, the Portofino M guarantees an unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance, driving pleasure, agility and exceptional versatility in everyday driving contexts.

This latest design and engineering masterpiece from Ferrari is the perfect evolution of the Portofino. Sportier in character than its predecessor, it also delivers superior handling whilst not only maintaining but enhancing on-board comfort, courtesy of specific new optional features, such as advanced driver-assistance systems and ventilated seats.

It retains the Portofino’s twin soul and is the only car on the market that can rightfully be described as an authentic coupe with its top closed and a genuine spider when it is open. Thanks, of course, to the retractable hard top, the signature feature of all Ferrari convertibles.

Its 3,855cc engine belongs to the V8 turbo family voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions (2016-2019). The power unit can punch out 611hp at 7,500 rpm, about 20hp more than the Portofino. The eight-speed gearbox is a completely new unit compared to the previous seven-speed version and is based on a dual-clutch oil bath architecture.