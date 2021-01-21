$!Pre-book new BMW 430i Coupe M Sport online

BMW Group Malaysia has commenced the online pre-booking for the all-new BMW 430i Coupe M Sport – the premium automaker’s latest statement that “embraces bold individuality with a purist design language”.

Company managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The pursuit of excellence in functional and aesthetic design has long set the groundwork and guiding principles for developing cars that both captures the fascination and provides an unparalleled driving experience for our customers.

“This is a promise to our customers that spans the full breadth of the BMW product range.” The design direction taken for the new 4 Series Coupe stands to differentiate it from the rest, and to give the “4” identity a leading edge, while at the same time representing the BMW brand’s long-standing reputation for being at the forefront of modernistic design and innovation.

He added: “As we play our part to improve the current condition in Malaysia, we also remain hopeful for the automotive industry. We will continue to commit to our investments and customers here, while maintaining high levels of responsibility through digitalisation.”

The new 430i Coupe M Sport is set to follow in the footsteps of many anticipated BMW powerhouses – primed to be introduced this year, in setting precedence for Malaysians to experience the forefront of BMW’s ever-evolving design philosophy.

As part of its purist design language, the new 430i Coupe M Sport showcases styling cues inspired by historic role models, but brings with it a contemporary flair.

The coupé’s athletic proportions emphasise elegance and exclusivity, providing a clear differentiation from the BMW 3 Series models.

Combining sportier handling with a fine level of comfort, the new 430i Coupe M Sport ensures a ride that is smoother than ever before.