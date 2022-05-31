$!‘Primacy SUV+’ tyre rolls into the market

MICHELIN has recently unveiled the Michelin Primacy SUV+, its latest SUV tyre with improved performance and greater size coverage to better accommodate consumer needs and the growing SUV market.

With a range of new and enhanced technologies, the company says Primacy SUV+ provides long-lasting safety – regardless of wet or dry road conditions, and even when the tyre is worn – offering a hassle-free driving experience and excellent value-for-money.

Michelin Malaysia managing director Oliver Biggart said: “It is estimated that, from 2021 to 2026, the SUV market in the East Asian region will continue to grow 5.9% year on year and achieve a 33% growth in 2026.

“With the launch of Primacy SUV+, we are convinced to better capture the SUV market potential, as the tyre not only provides a more complete SUV portfolio, but also offers performance and safety made to last, plus market-leading longevity, as well as a quiet and comfortable drive – making it the best partner for both daily commutes and long journeys.”

The Primacy SUV+ includes brand-new technological features such as:

- “Michelin Premium Touch”* sidewall design with a velvet-like micro texture that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the SUV.

- Higher silica loading and functionalised polymer that offers greatly improved wet and dry braking performance without compromising mileage nor rolling resistance.

- MaxTouch Construction that optimises the contact patch for even wear and longer tread life.