$!‘Primacy SUV+’ tyre rolls into the market

MICHELIN has recently unveiled the Michelin Primacy SUV+, its latest SUV tyre with improved performance and greater size coverage to better accommodate consumer needs and the growing SUV market.
With a range of new and enhanced technologies, the company says Primacy SUV+ provides long-lasting safety – regardless of wet or dry road conditions, and even when the tyre is worn – offering a hassle-free driving experience and excellent value-for-money.
Michelin Malaysia managing director Oliver Biggart said: “It is estimated that, from 2021 to 2026, the SUV market in the East Asian region will continue to grow 5.9% year on year and achieve a 33% growth in 2026.
“With the launch of Primacy SUV+, we are convinced to better capture the SUV market potential, as the tyre not only provides a more complete SUV portfolio, but also offers performance and safety made to last, plus market-leading longevity, as well as a quiet and comfortable drive – making it the best partner for both daily commutes and long journeys.”
The Primacy SUV+ includes brand-new technological features such as:
- “Michelin Premium Touch”* sidewall design with a velvet-like micro texture that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the SUV.
- Higher silica loading and functionalised polymer that offers greatly improved wet and dry braking performance without compromising mileage nor rolling resistance.
- MaxTouch Construction that optimises the contact patch for even wear and longer tread life.
The Primacy SUV+ also features enhanced Michelin technologies – including full depth and high sipe density with U-shape groove design for ultimate safety even when the tyre is worn – especially on wet road conditions, chamfered tread block that prevents the tread block from distorting under pressure and StabiliGrip sipe for better wet and dry braking performance, due to optimised rigidity and better water evacuation.
“Significant safety improvements to the Michelin Primacy SUV+, attested by a number of tests, ensure not only superiority over competitors, but also maximum driving confidence and control behind the wheel for SUV drivers,” added Biggart.
According to test results, on wet roads, when compared to its main competitors, the Primacy SUV+ stops 3.3 metres shorter when new and 4.2 metres shorter when worn**.
On dry roads, when new, it stops 2.3 meters shorter***.
In addition, its drivable mileage is 10% longer than competitor average****.
The Primacy SUV+ is now available in Malaysia at all Michelin’s authorised tyre dealers in 26 dimensions, including seven new, across the 16 to 20 inch range.
* “Michelin Premium Touch” technology is available only in 18-inch sizes and above.
** Based on third-party wet braking test for new tyre and worn tyre (worn tyre means tyre buffed on machine to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator) from 80km/h to 0km/h using 265/65R17 Primacy SUV+ on a 2020 Toyota Fortuner. In the test, conducted by TUV Rheinland Thailand Ltd at Michelin’s request on Dec 9, 2021 at Chang International circuit, Buriram, Thailand. Primacy SUV+ stopped 3.3m (new tyre) and 4.2m (worn tyre) shorter than the leading tyre competitors. Actual on-road results may vary depending on road, vehicle, tyre conditions or driving behaviours.
*** Based on third-party dry braking test for new tyre from 80km/h to 0km/h using 265/65R17 Primacy SUV+ on a 2020 Toyota Fortuner. In the test, conducted by TUV Rheinland Thailand Ltd at Michelin’s request on Dec 9, 2021 at Chang International circuit, Buriram, Thailand. Primacy SUV+ stopped 2.3m shorter than the leading tyre competitors. Actual on-road results may vary depending on road, vehicle, tyre conditions or driving behaviours.
**** Based on third-party tread wear test using 225/65R17 Primacy SUV+ tyres on a Honda CR-V. In the test, conducted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co Ltd (CATARC) at Michelin’s request during Aug 20-Oct 25, 2021 in China. Primacy SUV+ tyre lasted 10% longer than the leading competitor tyres. Actual on-road results may vary depending on road, vehicle, tyre, weather conditions or driving behaviours.