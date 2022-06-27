Product updates for ‘The Boss’

BMW Malaysia has announced new features for the locally-assembled BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport, which enhances not just the stylish appearance of the premium electrified SAV, but also safety and visibility – ensuring peace-of-mind, no matter the journey.

The new BMW will now arrive equipped with BMW laserlight for greater and wider illumination, enhancing visibility on the road for safer travels. The adaptive headlights with selective beam is equipped with laser high beam modules that offer a much higher light intensity compared to bi-LED lights.

In terms of safety updates, the SAV will also feature active protection, which will see two more side airbags added to the second row of the vehicle, bringing the total amount of airbags to eight units.

The protection feature also prepares passengers in the cabin for collision, should an accident be imminent. For example, if the windows and sunroof are open, they will automatically be shut to ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers.

Additionally, reversible seatbelt pre-tensioning is also implemented where upon seatbelt fastening, an electric motor will automatically tighten the seatbelt to the ideal tension based on the passenger’s body.

Lastly, adding to the stylish and imposing appearance of the new BMW, also referred to as “The Boss”, are new 21-inch 741M alloy wheels.

“The Boss” will still be equipped with the live cockpit professional, driving assistant, parking assistant plus, rear seat entertainment, as well as genuine leather upholstery – upholding the SAV’s luxurious nature, complemented by sporty performance that is unmatched in its segment.

With the easy drive financing plan, the new BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM 4,882.00 (based on estimates of an 80% loan on a five-year tenure). The retail pricing is at RM 457,498.37.