Progress On The JB-Singapore RTS Link Project

THE Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is developing well, with work on various components such as depots, stations, land lines, and marine lines having achieved 32.42 percent completion.

Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, chairman of the State Works, Transportation, and Infrastructure Committee, stated that the Johor government is dedicated to ensuring that the high-impact public transportation project is operational by 2026.

“To ensure this project development runs smoothly, a task force was set up on Oct 21, 2020 to help facilitate any matter related to the state government such as land issues and so forth, with PLANMalaysia Johor as its secretariat.

“We expect the project infrastructure to be completed in December 2024 and operational by December 2026. So far we are running on schedule and the project development is closely monitored by the Transport Ministry,” he added.

According to him, the commencement of the service would let Malaysians and Singaporeans travel more easily because the trains can carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction.

The RTS Link is a four-kilometer shuttle service that connects Malaysia at Bukit Chagar station with Singapore at Woodlands North station.