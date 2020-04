WHILE seeking to ensure its daily operations continue to run smoothly, Proton has adhered to the requirements of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in order to help break the Covid-19 chain of infection in Malaysia.

At the same time, the Company has also obtained approval from the relevant agencies for essential operations to be carried out by essential employees.

Employees’ safety main priority

“The health and safety of Proton’s employees is of utmost importance. With a staffing force of close to 10,000 people, monitoring the health status of everybody is a daily task requiring cooperation from all levels,” says Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

“During the MCO, the health status of every employee is monitored twice daily with plans in place to isolate and treat those suspected of being infected with the virus. This includes weekends and takes in to account where the staff are based during the MCO as well as their active work status.

“Prior to the MCO, all staff movement outside the company was limited from the beginning of February 2020. Furthermore, those who travelled were required to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon their return including being screened for the virus before and after the quarantine period.

“When the news of the Covid-19 virus made headlines, Proton put in to effect an action plan to mitigate against infection. We have been diligent in our efforts and even before the MCO was announced, we cancelled all overseas business travel and enforced work from home operations for a few departments with staff who were quarantined for possible infections.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of our staff and we are hopeful of emerging from this situation unscathed.”