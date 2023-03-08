$!Proton Maintains Sales Growth As Of July 2023

The success of Proton is set against a background of rising vehicle sales, with total industry volume (TIV) for July predicted to reach 64,864 units. This raises the monthly total by 29.9% over the corresponding month in 2022 and raises the year total by 12.9%. As a result, Proton’s sales performance through July of this year had been 14% better than the industry average.

PROTON continued its impressive sales trend in July with 13,326 (domestic + export) units sold, building on a solid first half of 2023. The amount represents a 16.1% rise over July 2022 and contributes to year-to-date (YTD) sales of 90,647 units, the company’s first breach of the 90,000-unit threshold since 2012 and a 26.6% increase over the prior year. Market share for July is anticipated to be 20.5%, bringing the year-to-date market share to 21%.

The third SUV in Proton’s lineup, the Proton X90, has been on sale for less than three months since its 7 May 2023 debut, yet it has already surpassed all previous models in sales in its market sector. With 886 units sold in July, 2,225 units had been sold overall in just 86 days, outpacing competitors.

Three further Proton models are recognised as the YTD sales leaders in their respective segments, in addition to the Proton X90.

With a 107.1% increase in sales for 2023, the Proton Persona has risen to the top of the list for B-segment car sales in Malaysia. With 1,953 units sold in July, its YTD total is currently at 14,533 units, and as of the end of August this year, it will have surpassed all sales from 2022.

The Proton X50 increased its sales by 2,630 units to reach 20,192 units overall for the year. As a result, it was able to maintain its position as the market leader for B-segment SUV sales. Despite giving up the top spot in the overall SUV market in July, its YTD total is still the highest of all SUVs, regardless of segment.

The Proton Exora, the market leader in the fourth segment, sold 374 units in July, bringing the total number of sales to 2,741 units. This is a 13.1% growth over the prior year.

On July 9, the Proton Saga nameplate celebrated its 38th birthday, and interest in it is still strong. Demand for 2023 has grown by 40.2% with 5,926 units sold in July, placing the Saga as the second-most popular car in the nation for two months in a row and resulting in a cumulative sales total of 39,251 units.