Proton To Use Comprehensive New Energy Vehicle Solutions

ZEEKR, a premium electric car brand owned by Geely Automobile Holdings and established in 2021, focuses on electric vehicles and runs on a user-oriented strategic planning, in keeping with its status as a smart mobility technology company. The Zeekr Intelligent Factory is the pinnacle of production efficiency and makes the best use of IR4.0 and 5G connection.

During a visit to Zeekr Intelligent Factory in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo, China in order for Proton’s move into the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment, Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul received a tour of the facilities, spoke with Geely and Proton about the NEV and Intelligent Technology strategy.

He also participated in a test drive session for their full lineup of NEVs, including passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), lifestyle pick-up trucks, and commercial vehicles.

In keeping with the Government’s goals to increase NEV traction, Proton is still looking into ways to speed up its NEV programmes. This includes pursuing local manufacturing and NEV ecosystem development in Malaysia, as well as focusing on providing inexpensive and functional NEV models.

As of today, steps have already been taken toward achieving Proton’s long-term goals. For the purpose of standardizing all communications between the engineering teams, a permanent office has been set up at the Geely Automobile Research Institute (GRI) in Hangzhou Bay.

“We will also expand our focus to include other aspects that support the industry. For example, charging infrastructure development is a priority for NEVs so we will optimize synergy with Geely group of companies to enhance the NEV infrastructure for Proton and the ecosystem in Malaysia,” said Dr. Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton.