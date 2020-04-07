Proton warranty not affected by MCO

PROTON reassures its customers that warranties expiring during the Movement Control Order period will be extended by 1,000km or 30 days following the final day of the MCO, whichever comes first.

As all PROTON service outlets are be closed throughout the MCO, warranties will remain valid even if the vehicle misses its recommended service period.

“Customers are advised to service their vehicle within 30 days of the end of the MCO period to keep their warranties active,” says the company.

“They are also advised to contact Proton service outlets to book for service appointments within 15 days of the end of the MCO period.”

For more information, contact Proton’s customer care via e-mail at customercare@proton.com or call its hotline at 1800-88-8398.