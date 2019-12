A YEAR and a day after it was launched in Malaysia, the first Proton X70 to be built at Proton’s new RM1.2 billion plant extension in Tanjung Malim has rolled off the production line ahead of its highly anticipated market introduction. When the X70 was launched on Dec 12 last year, Proton committed to start production at Tanjung Malim by the end of 2019. By officially rolling out cars on Dec 13, the company has delivered on its commitment.

Malaysia’s best-selling C-segment premium SUV is put together in a state-of-the-art plant extension at Tanjung Malim that was built in record time at a cost of RM1.2 billion. At the same time, Proton worked together with local and overseas vendors to ensure a supply chain for parts required to build its first SUV, would be in place when production activities began.

Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said at the event last Friday: “Today marks a historical milestone for Proton as we take another step towards being a global automotive brand. “By producing the Proton X70 in Tanjung Malim, we have taken a quantum leap in our abilities as this is by far our most ambitious undertaking to date.

“This new plant will not only produce future products jointly developed with Geely but it will also be a centre for right-hand-drive production as we begin exports to countries all over world.” At the event, president and CEO of Geely Auto Group An Conghui commented about Proton’s position within the Geely Auto Group as a valuable partner to grow sales in Asean markets.

“Proton has undergone a tremendous transformation over the past two years. This experience has worked out very well for us at Geely Auto as we are happy to help Proton realise its global aspirations. “We will continue to support Proton as it grows in the Malaysian market and in the wider Asean region and beyond.”

By starting production of the X70 in Tanjung Malim, Proton has also unofficially set-off new developments in Malaysia’s automotive vendor ecosystem. In preparation for the commencement of manufacturing activities, Proton worked closely with its local vendors to match them with other companies who were already supplying components for the SUV.