Public DC fast chargers at i dealers

BMW Group Malaysia yesterday introduced the new DC fast chargers installed at Auto Bavaria Ara

Damansara (pix) for public use, the first of many to be installed at BMW i dealers across the country.

Leading up to the arrival of BMW’s next-generation i fleet, the automaker remains committed to accelerating availability of charging infrastructures in Malaysia, along with rapid-charging DC chargers for quick on-the-go charging at selected dealerships nationwide.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “We have been driving the change towards electrification not only with our growing portfolio of electrified vehicles, but also by expanding the local charging infrastructure network across the country.

“We partnered with GreenTech Malaysia from the get-go to ensure a functioning ecosystem for electromobility to thrive in and are continuing to deliver on that commitment alongside our network of dedicated dealers – not just for BMW and MINI owners, but for electric vehicle owners in Malaysia.

“We are confident that this move will be mutually beneficial in ensuring charging infrastructures are more accessible across the country and helps alleviate the concerns of potential EV owners in Malaysia such as range anxiety.”

Auto Bavaria managing director Vi Thim Juan said: “Much like the BMW Group, we have long shared the belief that the future is electric and we are honoured to be amongst the first dealerships to bring this vision into reality by installing the DC fast chargers on our premises for public use. Our loyal customers will now also be able to visit our dealerships and receive the full Electric Ownership Experience, as we work in tandem with BMW Group Malaysia to accelerate the shift to electromobility in Malaysia.”

BMW Group Malaysia has been at the forefront of electrified mobility in Malaysia since 2015, the year in which the i was first introduced to the country and has since delivered over 21,000 electrified BMW and MINI locally.