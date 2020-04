THERE is an online showroom for Malaysians wanting to purchase Volkswagens (click here).

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) launched it late last month, in response to the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) where all Volkswagen dealerships nationwide are closed to ensure the safety of customers as well as its employees.

With the concept of bringing a “dealership” right to the customer’s fingertip, the Volkswagen eShowroom offers special online deals to car buyers who have had to put their Volkswagen purchase on hold.

Additionally, these exclusive deals are also available on its flagship store on Lazada.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter, who agrees with the government’s efforts to flatten the curve, said: “The safety of our customers and employees are our top priority and it is crucial that we each play our part in overcoming this global pandemic.

“The Volkswagen eShowroom was created to offer our customers an alternative solution for those still interested in purchasing a Volkswagen during this Movement Control Order, with attractive deals which we believe will ease the purchasing process for our customers.”

For this month, the Volkswagen eShowroom and official flagship store on Lazada offers additional savings and greater deals on the models as listed below (model, standard savings, online savings, total savings and exclusive online offer):

- Polo: RM3,000, RM1,500, RM4,500.

- Vento Comfortline: RM6,000, RM1,500, RM7,500.

- Vento Highline: RM3,000, RM1,500, RM4,500.

- Beetle: RM5,000, RM3,000, RM8,000.

- Golf R-Line: RM3,500, RM3,500.

- Golf GTI, Golf R: RM2,000, RM6,000, RM8,000.

- Tiguan: RM2,000, RM4,000, RM6,000, plus one-year free insurance worth RM4,500 and one-year free petrol rebate worth RM2,500.

- Passat Elegance: RM2,000, RM4,000, RM6,000 and one-year free insurance worth RM5,500.

The savings listed are for cars booked from April 1 to April 30.

To take advantage of the savings, customers just need to visit the Volkswagen eShowroom and follow four simple steps:

Step 1: Browse deals and select your preferred model.

Step 2: Fill in the online reservation form.

Step 3: Select your preferred Volkswagen dealership and submit the form.

Step 4: Wait for a verification call from the Volkswagen Customer Care personnel.

Similarly, on Lazada, customers just need to visit the Volkswagen flagship store and follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Browse deals and click ‘buy now’ on your preferred model.

Step 2: Make a payment of 1% booking fee to secure the deal.

Step 3: Receive an order confirmation via email from Lazada.

Step 4: A Volkswagen Customer Care personnel will contact you for verification and for your preferred dealership selection.

Once the verification process is complete, the customer’s preferred dealership will be in touch to finalise the booking. Registration and delivery of the vehicle will take place once the MCO period is over.

A booking fee of 1% of total recommended retail price is required when purchase is made on Lazada.