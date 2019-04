THE all-new Renault Megane RS, the fourth-generation of Renault’s iconic hot hatch that has been eagerly awaited by sports driving enthusiasts, will soon be arriving in Malaysia.

Aiming to become – like its predecessors – a benchmark in the C-segment “hot hatch” market, the all-new Megane RS comes fully packed with Renault Sport expertise and passion.

“Driven by its powerful design and focused on performance, all-new Renault Megane RS makes no attempt to hide Renault’s motorsport pedigree, offering outstanding driving pleasure on the road and on the track,” says TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd (TCEC) yesterday, during a media preview in Petaling Jaya today.

Equipped with Renault’s 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system, a global first for the segment, the Megane RS now delivers even more outstanding agility through tight turns and impressive cornering stability at higher speeds.

It has also been made more powerful by a new turbocharged engine with direct fuel injection – four-cylinder 1.8-litre unit combines maximum power of 276hp 6,000rpm with peak torque of 390Nm, a figure that puts it amongst the very best in its class.

“Performance is the chief reason our customers cite for purchasing the Megane RS, which has become a genuine icon,” said TCEC chairman Nicholas Tan.

“The brand's vast motorsport heritage has been transferred into the all-new Megane RS, designed by people who are passionate about cars for people who love to drive. Its versatility also makes it perfectly suited to everyday use.”

Slated for launch later this year, the Megane RS is available for booking in the Cup chassisat the following estimated prices: Peninsular Malaysia:

Manual transmission (confirmed price): RM279,888. Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission (estimated price): RM299,888. Langkawi: Manual transmission (confirmed price): RM178,800. Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission (estimated price): RM186,800.

All prices of vehicles stated are on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance. There will be an additional RM1,000 for Pearl White and RM8,000 for Orange Tonic and Liquid Yellow.

Test drives will be available at Renault’s Petaling Jaya showroom from August onwards (manual transmission only).

Those interested in a test drive are able to make a request in advance via renault.com.my to avoid any disappointment.

The all-new Renault Megane RS comes with a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first) and is supported by all 18 authorised Renault Service Centres in Peninsular Malaysia.

The first 10 customers to book the Megane RS before May 31 will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to France, including a money-cannot-buy experience to the Renault Sport facility in Dieppe, France. The Megane RS will be available for public preview at East Atrium, Mid Valley Megamall on April 24-28.