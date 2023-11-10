$!Purem Aapico Joint Venture Inaugurates First Plant In Malaysia

Martin Peters, Managing Partner of the Eberspaecher Group, emphasised the strategic importance of this venture, stating that it showcases the success of their products and technologies for clean mobility in the ASEAN market. The establishment of this plant within a year of initiating the joint venture signifies its promising success and sets the stage for further development in the Malaysian market.

PUREM AAPICO, a joint venture between Purem by Eberspaecher and AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited, has marked a significant milestone by officially opening its first plant in Malaysia. The plant is dedicated to the production of exhaust systems for passenger cars, aligning with the growing demand for clean and efficient mobility solutions in the ASEAN region.

Purem by Eberspaecher is recognized globally as a leader in exhaust technologies, providing sustainable solutions that adhere to stringent emission standards for clean and quiet mobility. By partnering with AAPICO, the German company aims to tap into the burgeoning markets of Malaysia and Thailand.

Yeap Swee Chuan, President & CEO of AAPICO Hitech PLC, expressed confidence in Malaysia’s future in the automotive industry and highlighted their pride in bringing Purem by Eberspaecher, a renowned exhaust manufacturer, to Malaysia.

The newly opened plant, situated in Rawang, covers an area of 4,000 square meters and is dedicated to the production of exhaust gas aftertreatment systems. These include catalytic converters, manifolds, mufflers, and pipes. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the facility will employ around 100 people and is expected to produce approximately 400,000 components annually for four different car models. The aim is to expand production for new local customers and enhance the facility for catalyst coating.

In the future, the plant has the potential to expand up to 7,000 square meters, contributing to the growth and development of Malaysia’s auto parts industry. This venture will create new employment opportunities, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and upskill the local workforce while providing sustainable exhaust systems to OEM manufacturers.

Later this week, the joint venture partners will inaugurate a second plant in Rayong, Thailand, demonstrating their commitment to further serving the ASEAN market by delivering exhaust systems for a leading US automotive manufacturer’s pickup trucks.

The Purem Aapico joint venture, established in August 2022, operates with Purem by Eberspaecher holding 51% and AAPICO holding 49%. The collaboration aims to develop the local market and emerge as a significant exhaust technology system supplier in the region.