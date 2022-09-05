Quest for perfection

PROTON officially launched the 2023 Proton Exora at Proton KEB Auto Sdn Bhd in Kajang this week.

Two variants are available – the Exora 1.6T Executive at RM62,800 and the 1.6T Premium CVT at RM69,800 (prices excluding insurance).

The evergreen MPV is available in Snow White, Indiana Grey, Rosewood Maroon, Ruby Red or Cocoa Grey.

The 2023 Proton Exora has been refreshed with the new brand logo on the front grille and tailgate.

LED daytime running lamps are now fitted, along with 16-inch alloy wheels in dual-tone finishing.

There are also side skirtings and a rear spoiler, while a black roof with black rear garnish adds a stylish touch in keeping with trends for MPVs.

The spacious 7-seater cabin has full leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and armrests for the front seats.

Rear occupants are kept comfortable with additional air-conditioning vents further back in the cabin. The ventilation system now has a standard N95 filter to improve the air quality.

The infotainment system features a 7-inch touchscreen monitor with the now-popular ‘Hi PROTON’ voice command system.

The occupants can enjoy music streaming while the driver can have route guidance with GPS with 4G and wifi connectivity. Smartphone connectivity is also available to mirror link with Android devices.

Mechanically, there are no changes with the engine being the familiar Proton-developed 1.6 litre turbocharged 140ps/205Nm engine paired with a CVT.

Being an older model, the Exora does not have the latest active safety systems, but it is nevertheless equipped with the essential ones such as airbags (two in front), ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution, and Electronic Stability Control.

There’s also an Emergency Stop Signal system which will activate the hazard warning lights automatically if there is sudden and very hard braking.

This will help to alert drivers behind earlier as they may sometimes not notice that the vehicle ahead is suddenly braking. Early warning could help to avoid a rear-end collision.

To help with parking, the Exora comes with a reverse camera and together with rear parking sensors, the driver should be able to reverse confidently and position the MPV properly in a bay.

The image from the camera will also help prevent accidents as the driver will be able to spot if there is a small child right behind the vehicle who cannot be seen in the mirrors.

“The 2023 Proton Exora, Malaysia’s first home-grown MPV, is designed and built with the rakyat in mind,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“With this latest update, we took a class-leading product and made it even better for drivers and passengers alike, across a variety of applications, by reinforcing its proposition of power, space, and value.

“With more than 180,000 units sold over 13 years, the Proton Exora is Malaysia’s best-selling C-Segment MPV and to this day retains that position.”