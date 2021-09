CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex brand, has launched the CaltexGO mobile payment app, for customers in the Klang Valley region.

The integrated mobile app provides a faster and easier way for motorists on-the-go to pay for fuel, earn and redeem Journey card BPoints, locate a service station and view their electronic receipts, using only their mobile device from within the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

The new app is Caltex’s ongoing response to evolving consumer needs and expectations; CaltexGO answers the call to reduce pinch points such as prolonged waiting times and facilitates a need for hassle-free convenience.

Motorists making payment with CaltexGO simply need to launch the app with a registered payment card and Journey card, indicate the station and pump number and fuel up according to their preferred amount. Users can also check BPoints and redeem them for fuel before making payment.

“With CaltexGO, motorists who are keen to get in and out of the service station can now fuel up, skip the queue, and pay,” said Jay Gomez, country chairman of Chevron Malaysia Limited.

Chevron used an agile process to develop CaltexGO – gathering feedback from CaltexGO users in Singapore, Thailand, Caltex family and friends trial users and learning from industry best practices to develop the final product.

While CaltexGO is only available at Caltex stations in the Klang Valley, customers in other parts of the country will be able to use the app by the first half of 2022.

More than convenience and an improved experience, CaltexGO users also stand to receive attractive rebates and rewards with app-exclusive benefits; first-time users who pump a minimum of RM30 worth of fuel at Caltex will receive a RM5 cashback.

They will also receive another RM5 cashback when they pump a minimum of RM30 on subsequent visits (capped at two times per user at RM10 cashback throughout the promotional period ending Dec 31).

Download CaltexGO via Google Play or Apple’s App Store and register.