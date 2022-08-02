Ready to race

IT’S THE 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic and to celebrate this milestone, a brand new Type R has made its global debut.

Based on the 11th generation of the Civic, the latest Type R will be the most powerful version ever to come from the factory.

Full technical information is not released yet as the model will only go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Honda says that the familiar 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has been retuned for more power and responsiveness, so it should be higher than 300ps/400Nm.

It’s paired with an improved 6-speed manual transmission with a rev-matching system for smoother and more precise shifts.

The new Type R is longer, lower and wider, with more integrated advanced aerodynamic features to achieve well-balanced downforce as well as drag-reduction.

Look carefully and you will notice the wider rear doors which are exclusive to this version, while there’s a redesigned rear spoiler.

The new rear bumper incorporates the signature three round exhaust outlets and new rear diffuser.

The cockpit is performance-themed and driver-focussed, with the Type R’s iconic red seats, carpet and trim, and a serialised Type R plate now placed on the dashboard.

The suede-like material which covers the body-hugging seats has a high friction coefficient to reduce body slippage when cornering in high-g driving situations.

The revised instrument panel has a new +R driving mode which allows the driver to quickly view vital information, with a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top.

For those who want to improve their performance, the Honda LogR data logger provides real-time information on the mechanical movements of the vehicle and vehicle behaviour.

Other useful features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.

Unlike third-party datalogging apps, LogR features exclusive access to the Type R’s onboard computer, delivering more in-depth detail on the vehicle’s performance than aftermarket systems only available through the factory onboard computer.

Even before its official launch, the next generation of Civic Type R has started to collect records.

As it goes through final development evaluation, test-drivers have been pushing it to the limits and during one run, a new lap record for a front-wheel drive car was set at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

It lapped the 5.8km track in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds, which was 0.873 of a second faster than the time achieved by its predecessor, a 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition which was a development car.

Before the previous front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka, Honda’s 10th generation Civic Type R GT broke the front-wheel drive lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 2017 with a lap time of 7 minutes 43.8 seconds.

The Civic Type R started off in 1997 as a Japan-only model in 1997, offering drivers a Civic with greatly enhanced performance.

By the next generation, which debuted in 2001, Honda decided to offer it in the European market where it found a strong following.

The third generation got more international and by the current fifth generation, it was engineered as a global model with even the US market in mind.

The global production hub for the Civic Type R is in England but the engine comes from a Honda factory in the USA. – PISTON.MY