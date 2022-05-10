ReadyToDrive Campaign Aims To Give Audi Owners Peace Of Mind

ACCORDING to a recent report from a stakeholder survey conducted every 2 years by Audi, vehicle safety is ranked as the highest priority by customers. This being the case, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) – which represents the German brand in Malaysia – has initiated its #ReadyToDrive campaign with a focus on safety and reliability.

The #ReadyToDrive campaign, which will be on during the months of October, November and December 2022, offers a comprehensive package that can give peace of mind to Audi owners. There’s a complimentary 30-point vehicle condition check for owners who have not visited an authorised Audi Centre in the past 12 months and for convenience, the dealerships will provide complimentary pick-up and delivery service.

Owners who send their vehicles to authorised service centres during the 3 months can enjoy 20% savings on Audi Service and selected wear and tear parts, as well as a 20% discount on Audi Batteries.

The customer lounges have amenities that would be expected of a premium brand, including complimentary wifi. Owners are assured of maximum hygienic cleanliness as the lounges are fully sanitised regularly.

In strengthening the quality of aftersales service, technicians across the country have been undergoing regular upskilling and assessments to improve their service level performance.

“Customer satisfaction is very important to us. As such, we are levelling up our efforts across the board. We want to ensure the Audi vehicles are running at their best, always,” said Deenan Nadar, Aftersales Director of PHSAM.

“Audi owners can leverage our latest customer care package which has been designed to offer reliability and safety. In view of the upcoming school holidays and festive breaks, and with the monsoon season around the corner, we want our customers to have a safe and reliable journey,” he added.

All Audi vehicles purchased in Malaysia from authorised dealerships are supported with 3 years of free scheduled maintenance, 5 years of warranty coverage with no mileage limit, and 5 years of complimentary roadside assistance.

For more information or to book a service appointment, visit www.audi.com.my where locations of Audi Centres in Malaysia are available.