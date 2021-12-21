Recall campaign for X-Trail 2.0L Hybrid

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), together with Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) is conducting a voluntary product recall campaign for Nissan X-Trail 2.0L Hybrid (T32) variant which were manufactured between June 2018 and May 2021, to enhance its “Engine Room Harness – Hybrid Power Line”.

The company said the “Hybrid Power Line may be damaged due to interference with the edge of engine or transmission control module bracket”.

X-Trail 2.0L Hybrids manufactured from June 2021 onwards are not affected in the recall exercise.

Customers of the affected X-Trail 2.0L Hybrid variant will be notified directly through TCEAS by letter or SMS/WhatsApp and are advised to call the nearest TCEAS outlet for an appointment.

As vehicle ownership might have changed over the years, current owners of this model are reminded to make appointment with the nearest TCEAS outlet as well.

All labour and enhancement parts for this campaign will be at no cost to owners.

Selected TCEAS outlets have extended operation hours and are open 365 days a year, making it easier for customers to service their vehicles on weekends and public holidays.

“ETCM and TCEAS would like to reassure our customers’ confidence and peace of mind is of utmost importance to the company and deeply regret for any inconvenience caused. We would also like to reaffirm that both ETCM and TCEAS are committed to ensure our customers’ safety, service and satisfaction are of the highest level, and are working together to promptly address this concern,” says the company.

For more information, call Nissan customer care centre hotline at 1800-88-3838. All terms and conditions apply.