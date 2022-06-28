Reimagining luxury

IN LINE with its aim to continuously elevate the driving experience of its vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia recently launched the new award-winning Jaguar XF, which is celebrated globally for its exceptional performance and driving dynamics, now sporting a new distinctive exterior design and a lush interior.

The latest model of the luxury XF sedan has a refreshed front-end design that features a new grille that facilitates lower air intake, all-LED headlights with the “Double J” signature and a sleek rear bumper for a refined and modern appearance.

Stepping into the all-new interior, drivers will be met with comfort and luxury, through a more dynamic and bold cockpit design devised with the driver’s experience in mind.

The cockpit is furnished with a sportier centre console that merges with the dashboard and is equipped with a wireless device charger.

On the dashboard, drivers are greeted with a wider 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen featuring the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology.

The screen being three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous model provides drivers with enhanced clarity and a simplified menu structure that streamlines access to common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less.

With enhanced connectivity, using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, drivers can wirelessly connect their smartphones to the touchscreen and enjoy compatible apps within seconds.

Other notable features are the vehicle’s segment-first active road noise cancellation technology that can help to reduce the noise heard by occupants for a more serene drive. This feature is built into the Meridian sound system.

The new XF also benefits from the latest generation of driver assistance technology. In addition, the adaptive cruise control automatically adjusts the throttle according to the distance to the vehicles ahead, and a driver condition monitor ensures that the driver is fit to operate the vehicle with safety as a priority.

“We strive to offer world-class vehicles that suit the diverse needs and preferences of Malaysians,” Jeffrey Gan, the managing director of retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia said.

“In line with this, the Jaguar XF is a mid-size luxury sedan that is best in its class, renowned for its superb performance. With continued robust growth in the luxury car market, we are confident that the latest model is a highly attractive option.”

Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia, added, “With performance at the heart of its DNA, the new Jaguar XF continues to redefine modern luxury.

“With its inspiring design, intuitive state-of-the-art technology and engaging dynamics, we are pleased to raise the bar once again to elevate the driving experience of our vehicles for customers.”

Priced from RM498,800 (with 10% SST and excluding road tax, registration and insurance), the new Jaguar XF will be available in the R-Dynamic version.

The 2.0 litre four-cylinder 250PS ingenium petrol engine can accelerate from 0 to 100kph within 7.1 seconds for this RWD model.

All engines are paired with Jaguar’s eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be controlled using the steering wheel shift paddles for added driver engagement.

The new Jaguar XF was fully booked at the pre-launch phase. With the launch, it is now available for booking once again. Interested customers are encouraged to place their orders soon.