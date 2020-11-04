$!Renault clearance campaign offers up to 90% off selected parts

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, today announced a mega parts clearance campaign offering up to 90% savings on selected parts for selected vehicles, from Nov 1till Dec 31, or while stock lasts.

On top of the special offer on parts, customers who choose to replace or install the purchased parts at Renault authorised service centres will receive the following benefits:

- 50% discount on labour charges, free inspection and free car wash at the Renault Petaling Jaya Service Centre.

- Alternatively, up to 30% off labour charges at all other Renault service centres and free inspection

Additionally, exclusively only at the PJ service centre, customers who are Maybank credit card holders will enjoy a 0% instalment plan with a minimum spend of RM500 via the Ezy Payment Scheme.

Applicable models include the Kangoo, 2015 Captur, Scenic, 2014 Koleos, Fluence, Megane (2012 and earlier), Megane RS (RS 26, RS 250, RS 265, RS 275), Clio, Clio IV R.S., Espace III, Espace IV and Laguna III.

There are two main platforms for customers to purchase the parts – Renault Service Centres or the Renault Store on Shopee.

Customers can first visit the Renault website to browse through the parts lists by models and submit a request for the parts to check on availability before finalising the purchase.

To visit the campaign page, click here.

Customers who prefer to shop at the Renault Store on Shopee can check out the list of selected parts available here. Limited parts are available and on a first come, first served basis.

Alternatively, customers can also choose to walk-in to purchase their parts.

However, they will need to first book an appointment at their preferred service centre through Renault E-Store to confirm the parts availability as parts are limited.

This also helps ensure proper SOPs are observed given the on-going pandemic.

Upon confirmation of their purchase, the Renault aftersales team will arrange delivery of the parts to the customer’s preferred delivery address. Delivery charges will apply.

For more information about this campaign or Renault in Malaysia, visit www.renault.com.my or call 1800-18-8663 (Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm).