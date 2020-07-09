Renault Concierge service deliver gourmet French cuisine to contest winners

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, recently treated four lucky winners of the Renault #MYFineDineDelivery contest to an elevated French cuisine experience from Yeast Bistronomy, delivered right to their doorstep.

The gastronomic affair was made even more special as TCEC had arranged for two well-loved celebrities/” influencers” – Sissy Imann and Fiqrie Dahari – to personally deliver the winners’ exclusive French gourmet meals.

Four winning entries were selected and the winners could choose which personality they preferred for their delivery.

Wan Rogayah Wan Muhamad and Nur Arofah Hassan selected singer-songwriter Sissy Imann while Kalaivinothini Kumanan and Alice Ong Siew Khoon picked social media influencer Fiqrie Dahari.

On the delivery day, both celebrities were each driven in Renault’s flagship SUV – the Koleos – as they collected and delivered the winners’ meals, while staying safe by ensuring proper hygiene and wearing face masks throughout.

The Renault #MYFineDineDelivery campaign was a photo contest that ran on Instagram from June 10 to June 21.

To stand a chance to win, participants were asked to follow @RenaultMalaysia on Instagram and submit a photo of a Raya meal in their best “fine dine” style.

In the photo caption, participants had to name their dish and select the celebrity they preferred by hash tagging either #sissyiman or #fiqrieme.

The final step was for participants to tag @RenaultMalaysia and #MYFineDelivery to their post.

The campaign aimed to help raise awareness about Renault’s Concierge Service, which offers free door-to-door delivery for Renault customers within the Klang Valley.

Customers can easily arrange for this concierge service online via the Renault E-Store.