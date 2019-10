RENAULT’s flagship premium D-segment SUV – the Renault Koleos – has been refreshed with a more distinctive exterior styling and enhancements to an interior that is already one of the most spacious and comfortable in its class. Distributed by Renault’s sole franchise holder in Malaysia TC Euro Cars, the new Koleos will continue to be offered in two variants: Renault Koleos and Koleos Signature.

While the dimensions remain the same as before, (2,705mm wheelbase for a total length of 4,672mm) the new exterior design now makes for a more aggressive and muscular look, with Renault’s “Pure Vision” LED headlamps available on both variants.

Key enhancements to the new Renault Koleos include: - New front bumper with full-width chrome detailing that extends all the way to the fog lamps on each side with two-tone finishing. - New rear bumper that benefits from additional chrome trims and two-tone finishing. - New colour options of Amethyst Black, Millesime Red and Ultra Silver in addition to the existing Universal White and Black Metallic colours. - New 19-inch alloy wheels for Koleos Signature and 18-inch alloy wheels for the Koleos variant. - Both variants are now equipped with the convenient hands-free power tailgate which is height adjustable according to individual needs. - Equipped with smartphone replication feature through the 8.7-inch R-LINK2 multimedia system that is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. - Rear passenger seats with a two-step adjustable seat configuration for enhanced comfort. - Electric panoramic sunroof that adds a premium touch while enhancing in-cabin ambience (for Koleos Signature only). - Power seats for both the driver and front passengers.

The Renault Koleos continues to be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is mated to an X-Tronic CVT automatic transmission for enhanced performance and driving enjoyment while optimising fuel consumption. The engine is capable of delivering maximum power of 169hp and peak torque of 226Nm, while delivering excellent fuel efficiency of 8.1litres per 100km.

Prices start from RM179,888 for the Koleos variant and RM189,888 for the Koleos Signature variant (on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance, for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia). The Koleos comes with a five-year full manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage. It also includes a free regular maintenance service package of five years or 100,000km (whichever comes first).

Additionally, bookings made in November will enjoy up to RM15,000 for trade-ins on top vehicle assessment amount. Customers can also enjoy freedom and flexibility with the new Koleos through Renault Subscription and break away from the need to commit to a long-term loan tenure, rigid lock-ins and avoid concerns on vehicle depreciation costs.