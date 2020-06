IN line with the government’s implementation of the sales tax exemption on new cars from June 15 to Dec 31, TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder for Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has revised the retail prices for its Renault models.

For more savings, customers can also take advantage of additional online exclusives offered across the Renault line-up.

The savings from the sales tax exemption will be fully passed on to customers for all registrations from June 15 onwards.

A 100% sales tax exemption on the locally-assembled (CKD) Captur crossover offers savings of RM2,691.