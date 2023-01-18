$!Renault Megane R.S. Ultime Is Final Version Of The Iconic French Hot Hatch

THIS is the final year of the Renault Megane R.S., the hot hatch model line produced by RenaultSport, the carmaker’s high performance division established in 2004. Changing times and changing customer preferences mean that hot hatches are not ‘hot’ any longer (although enthusiasts will disagree).
But before production stops at the end of this year, Renault has one last version which will take over from the Megane R.S. and Megane R.S. Trophy from this month. It’s known as the Megane R.S. Ultime and will be the last Megane R.S. series and also the last model to feature the Renault Sport logo. The French carmaker will still offer high performance products but with the Alpine brand.
Only 1,976 numbered cars will be built, the number referencing 1976, the year that RenaultSport was established. Each car will have the signature of Laurent Hurgon, the driver and development expert who set Megane R.S.’s records on tracks.
Engine from R.S. Trophy
The Megane R.S. Ultime is based on the Megane R.S. Trophy and has a 300 bhp/420 Nm 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, with an EDC gearbox (for Europe) and Torsen mechanical differential. The claimed 0 to 100 km/h time is 5.7 seconds.
Each car will leave the factory fitted with Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slicks developed for Megane R.S. Trophy R, mounted on Fuji Light 19-inch wheels. Behind the wheels are Brembo dual-cast brakes with red calipers. The front axle has independent pivots, lowered Cup chassis, hydraulic compression stops and 4CONTROL 4-wheel steering.
RenaultSport features
Being a limited edition, the Megane R.S. Ultime has exclusive design features with Renault Sport’s visual hallmarks. The stripes on the roof and the bonnet, rear bumper, doors and fenders are matte black to harmonise with the body colours. Customer will be able to choose the Star Black striping a bodywork in Pearl White, Sirius Yellow, Star Black or Tonic Orange. The year Renault Sport was established is discretely inscribed in the right-hand-side striping.
The bodywork has 60 mm wider front and 45 mm wider rear fenders, side air vents, R.S. Vision headlamps, a central exhaust, a shark-fin antenna, a spoiler and a rear diffuser. Many of this limited series’ details are finished in black with a gradient effect for a vibrant feel.
Standard fittings inside include Recaro bucket seats with titanium black Alcantara upholstery and an embroidered R.S. monogram. The handsfree key card mirrors the diamond pattern on the stripes. The door sills are exclusive and every model has its very own numbered metal plate near the transmission controls, at the bottom of the console. Besides a premium infotainment system, there is R.S. Monitor on-board telemetry, and customers can add on a head-up display.
“Megane R.S. represents 15 years of my work at Renault Sport. Since the Megane II phase 2, we have constantly improved its dynamic performance in order to remain the leader in front-wheel-drive sports cars. The records on the Nurburgring Nordschleife are unforgettable challenges, full of passion, adrenalin and emotion. And now, Megane R.S. Ultime... I am particularly proud to sign the version crowning this wonderful saga,” said Hurgon.