$!Renault Megane R.S. Ultime Is Final Version Of The Iconic French Hot Hatch

THIS is the final year of the Renault Megane R.S., the hot hatch model line produced by RenaultSport, the carmaker’s high performance division established in 2004. Changing times and changing customer preferences mean that hot hatches are not ‘hot’ any longer (although enthusiasts will disagree). But before production stops at the end of this year, Renault has one last version which will take over from the Megane R.S. and Megane R.S. Trophy from this month. It’s known as the Megane R.S. Ultime and will be the last Megane R.S. series and also the last model to feature the Renault Sport logo. The French carmaker will still offer high performance products but with the Alpine brand. Only 1,976 numbered cars will be built, the number referencing 1976, the year that RenaultSport was established. Each car will have the signature of Laurent Hurgon, the driver and development expert who set Megane R.S.’s records on tracks.

Engine from R.S. Trophy The Megane R.S. Ultime is based on the Megane R.S. Trophy and has a 300 bhp/420 Nm 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, with an EDC gearbox (for Europe) and Torsen mechanical differential. The claimed 0 to 100 km/h time is 5.7 seconds. Each car will leave the factory fitted with Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slicks developed for Megane R.S. Trophy R, mounted on Fuji Light 19-inch wheels. Behind the wheels are Brembo dual-cast brakes with red calipers. The front axle has independent pivots, lowered Cup chassis, hydraulic compression stops and 4CONTROL 4-wheel steering.