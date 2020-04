RENAULT customers can now take advantage of the “Renault Relax” campaign for additional savings through these challenging times during and after the movement control order (MCO).

Renault Relax offers savings to Renault customers on two important wear and tear parts: tyres and batteries.

The Renault tyre deal is valid for Captur and Fluence owners. customers who make a ‘lock-in’ fee of RM100 from April 15 to May 15 will be able to secure the promotional price of RM345 per tyre for 25% savings.

Customers can easily lock-in on this tyre offer from the comfort of their homes by booking and making payment online via the Renault E-Store at www.renault.com.my.

Redemption for the deal can be made anytime from May 15 to Aug 31.

The lock-in fee will be deducted from the total invoice at the point of redemption.

The promotion applies only to ContiEco Contact 5 205/55R17 tyres. Limited stocks are available on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, during the campaign period from May 15 to Aug 31, all Renault customers will receive free tyre balancing for two tyres and above.

During this MCO period, it is common for vehicle batteries to drain as customers may not be driving their vehicles around as much.

As such, Renault customers are advised to periodically start their engines to reduce the chances of this happening.

For customers who may still need to change their vehicle batteries, TC Euro Cars (TCEC) is offering a 10% discount.

The battery deal applies only to Atlas BX batteries purchased until June 30.

During the MCO, the Rencare team will also continue to support customers who need emergency assistance. The team is contactable at 1800-88-8663 (24 hours, seven days).

Extensions in place due to MCO

To offer more peace of mind and convenience for all Renault customers who had to defer their vehicle servicing due to the MCO, TC Euro Cars (TCEC) has also announced several key actions:

- Additional time for service until May 28 for all Renault vehicles that were due for periodic servicing between March 18 and April 28. All service appointments will have a 30-day extension to catch-up on their service intervals.

- 30-day extension until May 28 for all warranties that expire during the MCO period.

- Extension of operation hours for all Renault service centres as follows:

Renault Petaling Jaya Service Centre

- Monday to Friday: 7.30am to 9pm

- Saturday: 8.30am to 7pm

- Sunday: 10am to 7pm

Other authorised Renault Service Centres

- Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 8pm

- Saturday: 8:30am to 5pm

*Opening hours may vary by location.

Concierge Service offering optional door-to-door delivery now available via Renault E-Store

For added convenience, customers can request for door-to-door delivery within Klang Valley, within a radius of 30km from the service centre.

This delivery service, previously available only to new and subscription customers, is now being offered free-of-charge for pick-up and return of serviced vehicles, during the MCO and post-MCO period.

Customers can now also schedule their service appointments online by registering for a Renault E-Store account via www.renault.com.my.

Customers who wish to book a service appointment can do so via the Renault E-Store concierge service feature or call 1800-18-8663 (Mon-Sun, 8am-8pm).