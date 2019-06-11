Renault restyles Koleos

RENAULT has given its large Koleos SUV a facelift, promising greater style and comfort for both driver and passengers.

In terms of exterior design, just a few minor touches set this restyled Koleos apart from the current version, such as a more pronounced front grille and new rims.

Renault has above all sought to boost comfort in the cabin, with, for example, a driver seat with integrated massage function, warming and cooling cup-holders, and a reclining rear bench seat with two positions, allowing passengers to relax as they ride.

Note that this new Koleos model can also be fitted with a glass sunroof which extends over the rear seats.

On the technology front, Renault has added "LED Pure Vision" headlamps, acting as both high- and low-beam headlights, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system.

Depending on the version, the R-Link 2 multimedia system comes with a 7-inch horizontal or an 8.7-inch vertical display.

Under the hood, this restyled Koleos is fitted with a new generation of 150-190hp Blue dCi Renault engines (gaining 15hp compared to the current offer) and a seven-speed XTronic automatic transmission as standard.

All in all, there's no major overhaul in store with this refreshed SUV, which is due in European and North American dealerships soon. – AFP Relaxnews