Renault Test Drive Challenge winners rewarded

LOCAL Renault franchise holder TC Euro Cars (TCEC) recently concluded the “Renault Test Drive Challenge” with a prize presentation ceremony to 85 winners.

All in, five grand prizes in the form of new Apple iPhones XS, in addition to 50 petrol gift cards worth RM100 each and 30 exclusive Renault gift packs, were given away.

The Renault Test Drive Challenge was aimed to encourage more people to get behind the wheel of a Renault vehicle and “get better acquainted with the exceptional driving experience that the French marque has to offer”.

In total, the campaign generated an overwhelming number of test drives.

Held at Renault showrooms nationwide between Nov 1 and Dec 31 last year, the challenge was also open to GoCar customers who test drove the Captur through the ride-sharing platform during the contest period.

TCEC CEO Kuan Kim Luen said: “We’re gratified that so many people have participated in this test drive challenge and gotten behind the wheel to try out a Renault vehicle.

“Congratulations to all the winners. We hope to hold more of such campaigns to bring the brand closer to more Malaysians and give them more reasons to consider a Renault.”

The five grand prize winners include 47-year-old Siti Noriah Arshad, Rohazlin Zukkafli, 34; Ganesh Kumar Manokara, Mohamed Al-Azadi Aljohari, 36, and 51-year-old Amran Md Shaari who entered the test drive experience with GoCar.

“I was very surprised to win one of the grand prizes and my thanks to TCEC and Renault for conducting this campaign,” said Mohamed Al-Azadi Aljohari.

“I’d entered on a whim as I was interested in test driving the Koleos, after the recommendation of a client who had bought the Captur.

“The experience with the Koleos was fantastic and I’m particularly impressed with its premium interior, customisable ambient lighting and great performance,”

Ganesh Kumar, who test drove the Captur, said he was initially attracted to the prospect of the winning the Apple iPhone XS although he didn’t think he would be lucky enough.

“I’m delighted to have been picked as one of the winners and I also appreciate the very positive experience I had with the Renault sales consultant who was very helpful throughout my purchase process.”