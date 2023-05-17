$!Renault Zoe 100% Electric Launched In Malaysia From RM165,000 With Subscription Plan

0-100% charge in three hours

TC EURO CARS (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault automobiles in Malaysia, has officially launched the new Renault Zoe 100% Electric, with confirmed pricing and specifications, as well as subscription plans ranging from 12 to 36 months. The Renault Zoe was introduced in Malaysia in 2022 and comes in two variants: the Zoe R110 base variant and the higher-spec Zoe R135. Exterior While the new Renault Zoe’s proportions stay the same (4,087 mm long, 1,562 mm height, and 1,945 mm wide), significant changes to its exterior style result in a more assertive and distinct appearance. A newly reworked hood has a more contoured appearance. The “holographic” Renault diamond, which contains the new charging hatch, is formed when the new outlines converge towards the centre of the front face. The new Zoe also has a wider overall appearance thanks to a revised bumper that also features chrome trim around the fog lights, in the headlights, and in the grille. Side vents with improved airflow that are specifically created to help with greater handling and range efficiency.

The fog lights, taillights with dynamic turn signals, and even the turn signal reminders in the side mirrors are all 100% LED on the new Renault Zoe in addition to the Pure Vision complete LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRL). Both variations also come with new five-spoke 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that have front and rear disc brakes and 195/55 tyres. The new Renault Zoe R110 comes in Black and Solid White, while the Zoe R135 offers Black, Blue, Red, and Purple as colour options. Interior The 10-inch digital driver’s instrument panel has been overhauled as part of the interior modernization of the new Renault Zoe. The primary navigational tools and all settings unique to driving an electric vehicle, such as the eco metre, are available on the configurable display.

On the Zoe R135, which includes offline navigation as standard, the panel further shows GPS indications. The display’s horizon and various perspective effects also give the user a sense of depth, which aids with driver concentration. An Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-compatible 9.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display is used to access the Renault Easy Link infotainment system. Additionally, it has an auxiliary audio port, two USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity. A six-speaker configuration is included with standard audio equipment. Both versions include full-LED inside lighting, automated climate control, a redesigned ergonomic control panel, rear parking sensors, an electronic e-shifter, an automatic parking brake, and electrically adjustable mirrors (with power folding on the Zoe R135). Two USB ports for the backseats, an electrochromic rearview mirror, a reverse camera, and front parking sensors are all included in the Zoe R135. The innovative use of eco-friendly materials is also on display in the new Zoe. Using carded yarn, the new fabric upholstery is entirely recycled — a first for the automotive sector. The yarn is created using plastic waste (PET) and scrap safety belt material. It is made and sourced in accordance with circular economy principles, reducing associated CO2 emissions by more than 60%. Black recycled fabric upholstery is standard on the Zoe R110, while black leather and fabric seats are available on the Zoe R135. A horizontal band across the centre of the dashboard also features the same recycled cloth upholstery. The entire dashboard has been updated as well, including the arrangement, the use of fresh, soft and supple high-quality material, and the integration of several screens. Renault has also fitted the new Zoe with an acoustic windscreen, which reduces the influence of outside noise. The central console now has twice the storage space, as well as two cup holders and a tray for wireless phone charging. The boot space remains the same at 338 litres. Performance and Range The New Renault Zoe is equipped with the next-generation Z.E. 50 battery, which is the same size as its predecessor but has a larger energy capacity of 52 kWh. This equates to higher power as well as a more than 20% increase in WLTP-rated range-395 km for the Zoe R110 and 386 km for the more powerful Zoe R135. Both models have a single-speed transmission that drives the front wheels, but they have distinct motor arrangements. The Zoe R110 is powered by an 80 kW motor that produces 110 PS and 225 Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 11.4 seconds and a top speed of 135 km/h. The R135 on the other hand, gets the current 100 kW motor that delivers 135 PS and 245 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 km/h. With a CCS2 connection, the new Renault Zoe supports up to 50 kW of DC rapid charging, allowing for a 10-80% level of charge in 70 minutes. Meanwhile, at 22 kW, AC charging via a Type 2 connector gives a 0-100% charge in three hours. An extra B mode improves the new Zoe’s regenerative braking effectiveness, transforming as much kinetic energy as possible into electricity to assist extend the driving range. B mode also makes driving easier, particularly in cities or areas with heavy traffic. It accelerates deceleration as soon as the accelerator pedal is withdrawn, minimising the need to utilise the brake pedal significantly.

Pricing and Subscription Plan The Zoe R110 base variant is officially priced at RM165,000 on the road without insurance, while the higher-spec Zoe R135 is priced at RM179,000 on the road without insurance. Those interested in subscribing to the new Zoe can do so using the Renault Subscription Portal by selecting a Fixed Plan. There are three plans available: one-year, two-year, and three-year, with monthly charges starting at RM2,799 for the Zoe R110 and RM2,999 for the Zoe R135.