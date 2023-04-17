Researchers Developing System For Self-Driving Cars To Recognize Road Rage

THE development of self-driving cars has been one of the most significant technological advancements in recent years. However, as with any new technology, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed. One such challenge is road rage, which can pose a threat to both human drivers and autonomous vehicles.

Due to this, engineers at the University of Warwick in England are developing software that will enable self-driving cars to detect road rage and steer clear of it. University researchers published a study explaining the usual reactions they claim angry drivers have behind the wheel to assist future autonomous vehicles in responding appropriately.

Lead author of the study Zhizhuo Su said, “This research is significant because, as the era of autonomous vehicles approaches, road traffic will be a mix of both autonomous and non-autonomous vehicles, driven by people that may be engaged in aggressive driving,”

According to researchers, furious drivers made nearly 2.5 times more mistakes on the road than calm drivers and drove about 5km/h quicker than the traffic around them.

Well, we think that although this may or may not help reduce the number of road rages, it is still not enough to stop an angry driver from getting out of the car and causing a ruckus.