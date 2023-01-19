$!Review: Kia EV6 – For The Tech Geeks

THE Kia EV6 is one of those rare cars that seem to have it all, and by have it all we mean great looks, a spacious interior and technology that would make a Tesla seem outdated. So why don’t we see more of them on the road? These days, you cannot take a short trip to the store without being bombarded with something or other about electric vehicles. Either your neighbour would have bought a new EV or someone on the radio will be talking about it. But whether you believe in them or not, EV’s are all the rage these days, and it is going to be that way for some time. So which EV is the best? Since EV’s are not exactly cheap, which should you be spending your money on in case you are interested in getting one.

In this writer’s opinion, the best EV is the one that has an official manufacturer’s presence in the country. Forget about Tesla’s and all the other EV’s that are available in the grey market. Where are you going to go if something breaks down? The sales person might say that EV’s are a lot more reliable since there’s no engine. But what happens if a stone hits the windscreen and shatters it? Or a motorcyclists accidentally breaks your side mirror, which we all know happens a lot in KL. Or if you get rear ended? There are many who will say that there are shops out there can get you parts. Fact of the matter is, anyone with an internet connection will be able to source parts for you, but it’s not backed by a manufacturer’s warranty or knowledge. So don’t bother getting an EV on the grey market.

So now that we have narrowed that down, let me then introduce you to the Kia EV6, one of the best looking and most capable EV’s currently in the market. The size of the car is the first that gets you, it is a very big car. It rides on the Electric-Global Modular Platform, the same platform found on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. But though it is slightly bigger than the Hyundai, the EV6 curiously has a shorter wheelbase. For reference, it is about the size of a Tesla Model 3, slightly taller in fact. And it wouldn’t be dwarfed next to a Ford Ranger. That’s saying something. The design is the next thing that will impress because there’s nothing about the EV6 that is normal. The front and rear lights are LEDs but it is the taillights that are truly extraordinary and look like they came out of Tron.

But the futuristic touch does not just end there. The flap that conceals the charging ports open up simply by touching the edge of the flap. The door handles sit flush with the body like those of a Nissan GTR, but pop up to greet you as you approach the car. Inside, the air-conditioning settings are located on the touch panel (shown below) that also switches to the audio controls at the touch of a button (shown further below). The digital panel switches between both controls as part of Kia’s infotainment/climate switchable controller technology. But I suspect that will confuse some of the elderly drivers or passengers. The nod to the advanced tech is everywhere, but that is what the EV6 is all about – technology. The interior is spacious to say the least. There’s no way anyone can be uncomfortable in the EV6. Even the front seats have been specially designed to be slimmer and stronger than those of a regular car. They even recline to a near horizontal position at just the touch of a button as part of Kia’s Premium Relaxation feature.