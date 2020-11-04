$!Ride Strong-er with new Caltex motorcycle lubricants

CALTEX Havoline, marketed by Chevron Malaysia Limited, today brought back its “Ride Strong” promotion with a new generation of four-stroke motorcycle and scooter engine oils that maximises engine performance and delivers smooth engine operation on all road conditions.

The new product line includes two semi-synthetic products that come with a free microfibre towel enabling customers to ensure that their machines are truly clean, protected and in optimal condition, both inside and out.

Users of these new and improved products can Ride Strong with even greater confidence on the roads. This is because all Havoline Super 4T and SuperMatic 4T four-stroke motorcycle and scooter engine oils now come with the upgraded C.O.R.E.+ Technology, Caltex’s most advanced and best performing technology yet.

Featuring an improvement over the previous C.O.R.E. Technology, these new lubricants further address key concerns especially in start-stop traffic conditions. The result is a more enjoyable riding experience with enhanced engine performance and cleaning properties.

The improved engine oils are also formulated with ZOOMTECH, which delivers better oil frictional properties. For the everyday rider, this improves clutch grip and prevents slippage, especially under high load conditions, and ensures maximum power transfer for enhanced acceleration.

With the majority of motorcyclists using their two-wheelers for urban commuting in their line of work, it is important that Caltex Havoline tailors engine oils that would be strong enough to stand up to daily challenging traffic conditions.

These include a lack of acceleration when carrying heavy loads and high engine temperatures while stuck in traffic. Reliability is also a key concern, especially during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period where the engine remains idle, causing downtime and money spent on repairs.

“Today’s motorcyclists are more discerning with the engine oils they choose. Most, if not all, demand better protection and performance of the engine, clutch and gearbox,” said Sheryl Law, the company’s Asia Pakistan regional marketing manager.

“This new generation of motorcycle engine oils builds on the success of our previous Havoline motorcycle range and raises the bar for product performance across the industry.

“We constantly improve and evolve our products to meet the latest industry’s standards, while also keeping abreast of the lubrication requirements of vehicle manufacturers as their engine technology advances.

“This ensures that our customers get more value for the products they purchase, at a time where economical spending is the order of the day.”

Delivering even more value for users, the entire range of Havoline Super 4T and SuperMatic 4T engine oils now meet API SN performance specifications, featuring added benefits, including:

- High temperature piston deposit protection

- Improved robustness in wear control

- Enhanced oxidation thickening for better lubrication of the engine

- Sludge control properties, especially in urban, stop-go conditions

From Nov 1 to Dec 31, motorists can head over to selected Caltex service stations or visit the authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee to better protect their motorcycles and ride with new confidence.