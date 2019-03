THIRTY-FIVE Caltex customers carted away RM105,000 worth of goodies in Chevron Malaysia Limited’s recently-concluded “Spend & Sweep” promotion.

Partnering with local hypermarket chain Mydin, the promotion required participants to “sweep” as many items as possible in the USJ (Subang Jaya) Mydin outlet using a shopping cart, in only three minutes.

During the promotion, three Spend & Sweep challenge rounds were conducted in Mydin Bukit Mertajam (Penang), Mydin Gong Badak (Terengganu) and Mydin USJ over the course of three months.

By spending a minimum of RM30 in a single receipt at any Mydin outlet or Caltex Stations, customers stood a chance to participate in the Spend & Sweep challenge.

Speaking at the final round in Mydin USJ, Chevron Malaysia district manager for central Chang Swee Wah said: “This promotion is a reinforcement of our pledge to deliver a well-rounded and rewarding experience to our consumers when filling up their petrol at Caltex stations.

“Our partnership with Mydin underscores our commitment to collaborate with merchant partners to promote and elevate consumer experience by consistently providing five-star service and first-class products that go beyond expectations.”