RM240,000 cashback from Petron, Watsons

PETRON customers are in for more exciting rewards, as they can now avail of a RM3 cashback just by shopping at Watsons and vice-versa using the e-wallet app, Boost.

A total of 80,000 cashbacks amounting to RM240,000 via the Boost are available during the promotion duration. Customers are allowed a maximum of up to four cashbacks from both Petron and Watsons using the Boost app.

Customers must spend a minimum of RM30 on a single purchase using Boost at participating Watsons stores to earn a RM3 cashback for fuel products from Petron.

In the same way, customers will also receive a RM3 Watsons shopping cashback every time they spend RM30 on a single receipt with Boost at participating Petron service stations.

These cashbacks will go into the respective partner wallet within the customers’ Boost app and can be utilised with a minimum spend of RM30 in the next purchase.

Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy: “This collaboration with Boost and Watsons is meant to further reward our customers with more exciting offers when they fuel up with Petron.

“In addition to these, they continue to be awarded two PMiles points for every litre of fuel they purchase through our loyalty program. We invite everyone to enjoy this ‘fuel happy’ experience with Petron.”

Petron accepts e-wallet payments via all leading domestic Malaysian e-wallets including Boost which can be used to purchase fuel or other everyday items at the mart.

“The e-wallet ecosystem, which offers payment convenience and security, appeals to many, including Petron customers. By offering e-wallet services at our service stations, we can cater to the needs of this fast growing segment of customers who have embraced the digital lifestyle,” said Choong.

The promotion runs from Nov 1 to Dec 31. All cashback awards have to be utilised before Jan 14, 2021.