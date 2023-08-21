$!Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire: A Two Seat Roadster Droptail – RM139.5 Million!

While it is understandable that the identity of these customers remains a secret, we do know that they fit the description of “significant collectors, patrons of the arts, and business leaders.” It’s important to note that the project will involve the development of four unique Droptail models, each tailored to the tastes and requirements of four different clients.

ROLLS-ROYCE has introduced a beautiful two-door, two-seater roadster known as the Droptail, demonstrating its steadfast adherence to a modern approach to coachbuilding. The Droptail continues the fashion started by the Sweptail in 2017 and the Boat Tail in 2021. Like its predecessors, the Droptail is a custom Rolls-Royce design created in collaboration with “the marque’s most ambitious clients.”

In contrast to previous endeavors, this undertaking represents a more comprehensive venture. The foundation of the Droptail rests upon an architecture characterized as a monocoque, expertly fashioned from a blend of steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. Remarkably, the car’s dimensions render it approximately 10 inches shorter than a Ghost. The exterior composition of the Droptail entails a fusion of materials, with steel used for the doors and front fenders, while carbon fiber takes center stage in constructing the rear quarter-panels and trunk lid.

The design inspiration behind the Droptail derives from the American coachbuilding legacy of the early 20th century. This aesthetic draws influence from iconic automobiles like the 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost ‘Sluggard’, the 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom Brewster New York Roadster, and the 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Piccadilly. These cars not only serve as sources of inspiration for the Droptail’s styling but also boast remarkable names that resonate with their distinctive designs.

This variation of the Droptail, known as “La Rose Noire,” was created for customers who have a special place in their hearts for a particular variety of rose. The exterior colors were inspired by the Baccara Rose and feature an attractive mix of red and black, with subtle dark red accents on the black. The decorative parts, often brightwork, also have a uniquely darker finish. The classic Rolls-Royce grille’s vertical sections are now tilted, breaking with tradition and adding a fresh aesthetic element. Additionally, the bottom air intake features 202 unique rectangular projections that give it a different look and creatively interpret the conventional mesh design in three dimensions.

The interior showcases a creative arrangement of 1603 black sycamore wood trim veneer pieces, forming a pattern reminiscent of rose petals drifting in the breeze. The dashboard features a specially designed Audemars Piguet watch, which can be detached and worn. Notably, there’s a dedicated champagne storage compartment that preserves champagne from the clients’ personal vineyard at the optimal temperature. Three more individual Droptail commissions are in the pipeline, each with its unique and distinctive touches.