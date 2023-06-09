$!Rolls-Royce Spectre Debuts In Malaysia – From RM2 Million

IN 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a game-changing announcement. They revealed their dedication to electric technology by introducing Spectre, an all-electric car set for its first customer deliveries in late 2023. Moreover, Rolls-Royce committed to having their entire lineup go fully electric by the end of 2030, marking a historic shift in the brand’s direction.
Now, the much anticipated Rolls-Royce Spectre has made its grand entrance into the Malaysian market. Mr. Muller-Otvos, the CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said they chose the name ‘Spectre’ from the start because it aligns with Rolls-Royce’s legacy of innovation, perfection, and a touch of mystery. The car they’re presenting embodies these qualities, making ‘Spectre’ a fitting name.
In 2003, Rolls-Royce introduced the Phantom, marking the beginning of the Goodwood era and representing Rolls-Royce 1.0 with its unique architecture. Its successor saw the creation of the ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ an all-aluminium spaceframe used for Cullinan and Ghost, signifying Rolls-Royce 2.0. Now, with the Spectre’s fully-electric powertrain and Decentralized Intelligence, we’re entering the era of Rolls-Royce 3.0, marking a new chapter in super-luxury motoring.
The designers found inspiration in various areas like fashion, art, and yacht design, focusing on yacht concepts for their clean lines and smart use of reflections.
At the front, there’s a unique split headlight design and the widest-ever Rolls-Royce grille. The grille has smoother vanes for better aerodynamics and a polished stainless steel finish that enhances the car’s appearance through reflections.
The stainless-steel vanes are sleek and seamlessly integrated, with gentle illumination from 22 LEDs that give them a subtle 3D glow at night.
A unique Spirit of Ecstasy figurine was designed specifically for Spectre. It’s lower and more aerodynamic, the result of 830 hours of design work and wind-tunnel testing. This contributes to the car’s exceptional aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient of just 0.25cd, making Spectre the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created.
Moving along the roofline, you’ll notice the tail lamps embedded in the biggest single body panel ever crafted for a Rolls-Royce. This panel stretches from the A-pillar to the luggage compartment. To accommodate various custom exterior colors, the rear lamps are colorless for versatility.
In terms of size, Spectre stands out as the first two-door coupe from Rolls-Royce to sport 23-inch wheels in nearly a century, matching its generous proportions.
Spectre’s interior is packed with cutting-edge, custom-made features. A notable addition is the Starlight Doors, featuring a mesmerizing display of 4,796 softly glowing “stars.” Alternatively, customers can opt for Canadel paneling, meticulously handcrafted from a selection of exquisite woods, marking the first time these features are available on a series production Rolls-Royce.
The otherworldly theme continues inside Spectre with its Illuminated Fascia. This exceptional feature took two years and over 10,000 hours to develop. It showcases the Spectre nameplate, surrounded by a constellation of more than 5,500 stars. Positioned on the passenger side of the dashboard, these illuminations are completely hidden when the car is turned off.
Taking inspiration from British tailoring, the new front seat design incorporates lapel sections that can be customised in contrasting or matching colours to the main base. As is customary with all Rolls-Royce vehicles, Spectre’s interior offers an extensive array of customisation options, ensuring clients can create a truly unique and personalised driving experience.
The Spectre boasts a brand-new digital system of luxury called Spirit, presented in the classic Rolls-Royce manner. Beyond just handling the car’s functions, Spirit seamlessly blends with the Rolls-Royce Whispers app. This integration allows owners to remotely interact with their car and access real-time information curated by Rolls-Royce’s team of luxury experts.
Rolls-Royce’s commitment to an all-electric future is crystal clear with Spectre. Instead of opting for a hybrid setup, they’ve gone fully electric. Spectre is equipped with two Separately Excited Synchronous Motors (SSMs). The front motor generates 254hp and 365 Nm of torque, while the rear motor delivers a substantial 482hp and 710Nm of torque. In terms of performance, this matches the power of a traditional internal combustion engine boasting 584hp and 900Nm of torque. Spectre accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
To determine the ideal range for Spectre, Rolls-Royce consulted with its clients to comprehend their needs. The resulting confirmed range of 530km based on WLTP standards not only meets but surpasses these requirements.
Spectre boasts a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery crafted with cobalt and lithium sourced exclusively from regulated locations in Australia, Morocco, and Argentina. Notably, the battery cells are manufactured using 100% green electricity. This battery has undergone rigorous testing, enduring extreme temperatures spanning from -40°C to +50°C. Thanks to Spectre’s on-board thermal management system, it keeps the battery at its ideal operating temperature throughout.
Spectre’s charging time from 10% to 80% takes just 34 minutes when using a 195 kW (DC) fast charger. In just around nine minutes, you can also get enough charge for approximately 100km of driving.
Spectre features a convenient braking recuperation function that the driver can adjust by pressing the ‘B’ button on the Column Shifter. When you activate ‘Brake Mode,’ it enhances the recuperation during braking, making it possible for single-pedal driving. It even allows the car to come to a complete stop if desired. When you start the car, it begins with low recuperation, mimicking the typical automatic driving style of a traditional internal combustion engine Rolls-Royce.
Spectre Ownership offers an extensive package of benefits to ensure a seamless and worry-free experience. Owners receive a generous four-year warranty with unlimited mileage, with the exception of commercial use. What sets Spectre apart is its remarkable 10-year battery warranty, highlighting the brand’s confidence in its electric technology.
The Service Inclusive coverage takes care of maintenance costs, excluding consumables, providing convenience and peace of mind. For added reassurance, a 24/7 roadside assistance service is readily available. In case of low battery charge, Rolls-Royce service ensures Spectre is swiftly directed to the nearest charging station. In rare situations where the car can’t continue, a regional flying doctor is on standby 24/7 to assist.
Rolls-Royce technicians in Malaysia are all fully trained and certified for Spectre, well-prepared to provide service when the cars arrive in the market in Q4.
Pricing in Malaysia starts from RM2,000,000 before options and taxes.